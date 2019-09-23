Longtime Anaheim Duck Corey Perry lists coastal home in Corona del Mar

Corey Perry’s 14-year stretch with the Anaheim Ducks has come to a close, and now, the hockey star is trying to sell his home in Corona del Mar. The Cape Cod-style spot is currently on the market for $6.725 million.

Found in the coastal community of Shore Cliffs, the two-story home was built in 2013. Records show the four-time All-Star paid $4.825 million for it a year later.

Hedges frame a flagstone walkway approaching the property, which features a crisp white façade offset by a black front door. Inside, hardwood floors line an open-concept space that combines a living room with a fireplace, two dining areas and a tile-splashed chef’s kitchen.

A sweeping staircase with wainscoting accesses the second story, home to all four of the bedrooms. Through sliding farmhouse doors, the master retreat features a sky-lighted marble bathroom and deck.

A gym and loft round out the 5,400-square-foot interior. Up top, a rooftop deck with ocean views tacks on another 400 square feet.

Out back, an air-conditioned covered patio adds an outdoor living and dining area. Beyond that, it’s all lawn in the landscaped backyard.

Perry, 34, has been an Anaheim Ducks staple for the last 14 years, winning the Stanley Cup with the squad in 2007 and earning the Hart Memorial Trophy as the league’s most valuable player four years later.



In July, he signed a one-year deal with the Dallas Stars worth $1.5 million.

Timothy Tamura and Steven Sergi of Valia Properties hold the listing.