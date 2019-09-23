Russell Peters lands long-term tenant but still wants to sell in Malibu

Russell Peters is looking to leave his landlord responsibilities behind in Malibu. After securing a tenant for his ocean-view estate until 2023, the comedian-actor has relisted the property for $7.995 million.

It’s his fourth price chop in four years. He paid $4.725 million for the place in 2014, records show, and brought it to market two years later, asking an ambitious $11.95 million.

There’s plenty to like about the coastal abode, which spans 10,000 square feet on 1.35 acres. Past a gated driveway and porte-cochère, the home opens through double doors to a grand chandelier-topped foyer.

1 / 12 A porte-cochère extends from the front of the house. (Sean Gordon) 2 / 12 Sets of windows give the entry a symmetrical feel. (Sean Gordon) 3 / 12 Double front doors mark the entrance to the home. (Sean Gordon) 4 / 12 A sweeping staircase sits in the formal entry. (Sean Gordon) 5 / 12 The dining room sits off the entry. (Sean Gordon) 6 / 12 The dining room features a recessed ceiling. (Sean Gordon) 7 / 12 The living room. (Sean Gordon) 8 / 12 Picture windows bring leafy views into the living room. (Sean Gordon) 9 / 12 There are partial ocean views. (Sean Gordon) 10 / 12 An island anchors the chef’s kitchen. (Sean Gordon) 11 / 12 A bar sits on the far side of the den. (Sean Gordon) 12 / 12 Pocketing glass doors open to a terrace. (Sean Gordon)

Advertisement

Completely remodeled under his ownership, the interior holds such highlights as a restaurant-quality wet bar, a rounded sun room, a movie theater, a gym and a wraparound terrace overlooking the ocean.

Dark floors of tile and hardwood switch off in the living spaces, which include an indoor-outdoor living room, formal dining room, family room and sleek kitchen with a breakfast nook.

The master suite — one of seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms — expands to a rounded lounge and a spacious bathroom with a freestanding tub and sauna.

Out back, landscaped lounges and lawns surround a swimming pool and spa.



Advertisement

Peters, 48, has produced a number of comedy specials, including “Outsourced” and, more recently, “Almost Famous.” The Canadian stand-up comedian voiced the character Rocky the Rhino in the 2016 film version of “The Jungle Book.” He also appeared in, among other movies, “Source Code” and “Chef.”

Gary Gold of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.