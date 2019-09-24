‘Croods’ director Kirk DeMicco floats charming Palisades home for sale

Writer-director Kirk DeMicco, whose film credits include “The Croods” and “Space Chimps,” is asking $4.295 million for his Cape Cod-style home in Pacific Palisades. That’s $765,000 more than he paid for it four years ago, records show.

Built in 2008, the two-story home features a charming façade with shades of light blue and white. Past a flagstone porch with a swinging bench, those colors continue into the designer living spaces.

Striking hardwood floors, built-in booth seating and wainscoting make plenty of appearances in the 3,838-square-foot interior. On the main level, there’s a living room under coffered ceilings, a chandelier-topped dining room, a dramatic office, an indoor-outdoor family room and a marble kitchen.

1 / 12 The living room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 12 The formal dining room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 12 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 4 / 12 The family room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 12 The office. (Realtor.com) 6 / 12 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 12 The back patio. (Realtor.com) 8 / 12 The rooftop deck. (Realtor.com) 9 / 12 The rooftop deck. (Realtor.com) 10 / 12 The front porch. (Realtor.com) 11 / 12 The front yard. (Realtor.com) 12 / 12 The exterior. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Four of the five bedrooms are found upstairs, including a lavish master suite with heated marble floors, vaulted ceilings, ocean views and a reading area.

The home’s highlight comes up top, where a flight of stone stairs ascends to a spacious rooftop deck. It overlooks the ocean, as well as the charming fenced front yard and entertainer’s backyard with a spa and fire pit.

Lisa Kirshner of Compass holds the listing.

A native of New Jersey, DeMicco has mostly worked on animated films during his career. Dating to the ‘90s, his credits include “Quest for Camelot,” “The Star,” “The Croods” and its sequel, which is due out next year.



Advertisement

He bought the home four years ago shortly after listing his Hollywood Hills home for $2.579 milion, The Times previously reported.