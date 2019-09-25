Bob Einstein’s Beverly Hills home sells for $3.69 million

The Beverly Hills Post Office home of Bob Einstein, the late comedian-actor known for his Super Dave Osborne character and appearances on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” has sold for $3.694 million.

The English country-style spot hit the market in July for $3.95 million, The Times previously reported.

Claiming more than half an acre in the 90210, the gated retreat can be seen in both of Einstein’s appearances on Netflix’s “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.” Dense landscaping and touches of brick surround the home, which features an eye-catching façade of stone and half-timbering.

Crown molding and French doors are found in just about every common room. Past a two-story granite foyer with a sweeping staircase, there’s a living room with a fireplace, a family room with a wet bar, a dining room with mirrored walls and an eat-in country kitchen.

Upstairs, the master suite combines a spacious bedroom, dual bathrooms and a lounge. In total, there are five bedrooms and five bathrooms in 4,756 square feet.

In the verdant backyard, a trellis-topped brick patio descends to a swimming pool and spa. At the edge of the property, a poolside terrace enjoys sweeping canyon views.

Ron de Salvo of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Bjorn Farrugia of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyer.



Einstein, who passed away in January, appeared as the oft-injured Super Dave on a variety of shows, including “The John Byner Comedy Hour,” “Bizarre” and “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.” More recently, he was seen on “Arrested Development” and “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee.”