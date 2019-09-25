Casino exec Barry Shier seeks $16.5 million for massive Vegas chateau

Casino executive Barry Shier is rolling the dice in Las Vegas, where his French-inspired mansion just hit the market for $16.5 million.

Spanning 2.6 acres on the 18th fairway of the TPC Summerlin golf course, the triple-gated estate is part of an exclusive seven-home enclave. High-profile neighbors include magician David Copperfield and casino magnate Steve Wynn.

Built in 1999, the mansion clocks in at more than 14,000 square feet with six bedrooms, 10 bathrooms and a seven-car garage. Old World design elements such as handcrafted chestnut, hand-hewn beams and floors of cherry and limestone add style to the formal living spaces.

Opulent stone fireplaces anchor the living and family rooms. Rotunda-style ceilings top the formal dining room. Elsewhere, amenities include a movie theater, gym, steam room and 850-bottle wine cellar.

Guest bedrooms fill out the west wing, expanding to terraces overlooking a courtyard. The master suite enjoys a wing of its own, combining a spacious bedroom, custom dressing rooms and an ornate bathroom with a fireplace and freestanding tub.

Outside, stone patios, rolling lawns and French country-inspired gardens surround a swimming pool and spa. The property is located about 15 miles off the Las Vegas Strip.

Zar Zanganeh and Robert Sibulkin of Luxe Estates & Lifestyles hold the listing.



A luxury hotel and casino developer, Shier has worked on the Mirage, Bellagio, Golden Nugget, Beau Rivage and Waldorf Astoria.