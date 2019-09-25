Disgraced USC dean, forced to resign after drug allegations, sells Pasadena home for $5.7 million

Former USC medical school dean Carmen Puliafito, who resigned in 2017 after an L.A. Times investigation revealed he used hard drugs while employed by the university, has sold his Pasadena home for a little over $5.7 million. The buyer, per property records, was a trust tied to Katrina Roski, daughter of billionaire real estate developer Ed Roski Jr.

Designed by architectural firm Hudson & Munsell in 1915, the grand English Tudor-inspired home has eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms and 11,152 square feet of living space. Among architectural details: wood paneling and a coffered ceiling in the entry, a Batchelder artistic tile fireplace in the living room, and a dining room lined with French doors.

Tilework and wood windows found throughout the home are original. The kitchen has been updated and blends period details with modern amenities.

The three-story home sits behind gates on a 1.71-acre lot with rolling lawns, mature landscaping and a motor court. There’s also a detached garage.

Puliafito, a Havard-trained opthamologist, was revealed to have used drugs and partied with young addicts while running the Keck School of Medicine and was stripped of his medical license last year. In a settlement with USC, he was allowed to resign, with the university paying him nearly $1 million in severance along with a bonus.

Roski joined Majestic Realty, the industrial and commercial real estate development company founded by her father, in 2008. She currently serves as vice president of retail operations for the company.

The property originally came up for sale in 2017 for about $7 million and was more recently listed at $5.95 million, records show. Puliafito bought the property in 2007 for $4.8 million.

Bradley Mohr and Susan Mohr of Compass were the listing agents. Ted Clark, also with Compass, represented the buyer.