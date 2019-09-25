Home of the Week: Frank Gehry’s glass box in the sky

Overlooking Roxbury Park in Beverly Hills, this radical penthouse was designed in the 1980s by noted architect Frank Gehry for a commercial illustrator. Gehry created the look of a miniature city, assembling a collection of colors, shapes and spaces.

Recently renovated, the glass-walled penthouse showcases original mosaic tile work in the kitchen — an expression of the original owner’s love of the medium. In the master suite, the fireplace was designed to evoke a ziggurat and features an ornamental stairway that ascends toward the heavens.

The details

Location: 440 S. Roxbury Drive, penthouse, Beverly Hills, 90212

Advertisement

Asking price: $22,500 a month

Year built: 1965 (building); 1984 (penthouse)

Living area: Three bedrooms, three bathrooms, 4,000 square feet

Features: Floor-to-ceiling windows; high ceilings; hand-painted details; curated furniture; artistic tile work; open-concept floor plan; living room with fireplace; formal dining room; wraparound terrace

Advertisement

About the area: In the 90212 ZIP Code, based on three sales, the median sales price for condominiums in August was $1.895 million, a 7.1% increase compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agent: Leslie Rae Bega, Westside Estate Agency, (310) 600-6615

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.