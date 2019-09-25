L.A. Kings head coach Todd McLellan nets a new build in Manhattan Beach

New Los Angeles Kings head coach Todd McLellan has bought a home in Manhattan Beach for a little over $6.77 million, records show.

Described as an ambitious combination of a “NY loft meets modern farmhouse,” the newly built house has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms and more than 6,300 square feet of space. Interior details include wide-plank bleached wood floors, atrium skylights and custom millwork. An elevator services each floor.

The three-story floor plan includes formal living and dining rooms, an office, an open-plan kitchen and a family room on the main floor. The lower level is dedicated to entertaining and has a wet bar and a game room. Sliding barn doors conceal a home theater.

Front and side-facing balconies create additional living space outdoors. A covered patio with a fireplace lies in the backyard.

The property came up for sale in May for about $7.1 million and sold in about six weeks, records show.

John Chuka and Kerry Dawson of NWRE Brokers were the listing agents. June Emerson of Vista Sotheby’s Realty represented the buyer, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

McLellan, 51, in April signed a five-year contract to become the head coach of the Kings. His previous head coaching stops include stints with the Edmonton Oilers and the San Jose Sharks, the latter of which was ranked among the top-10 power-play units in the NHL six times during McLellan’s seven-year tenure with the team.

He also led the Canadian team to a gold-medal finish in the 2015 World Championships and coached the North American team in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey.