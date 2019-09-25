Loretta Swit’s onetime hideaway is restored and ready for duty

A hideaway that was once home to Emmy Award-winning actress Loretta Swit is for sale in Hollywood Hills West for $4.895 million.

Set behind an ivy-covered brick wall, Hue De Olive was built in 1941 and recently restored. A double-door gate opens to scallop-shaped brick steps that lead down to the enchanting French-influenced maison.

1 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 2 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 3 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 4 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 5 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 6 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 7 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 8 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 9 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 10 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 11 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 12 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 13 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 14 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 15 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 16 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 17 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 18 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 19 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 20 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 21 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 22 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 23 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 24 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 25 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty) 26 / 26 The French-influenced house in Hollywood Hills West was built in 1941 and has been restored. (Daniel Dahler for Sotheby’s International Realty)

The nearly 4,000 square feet of interiors include a living room with beamed ceiling and a fireplace, a wainscoting-lined dining room, a library, a den, a study, a gym, three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Blue cabinetry and a sunny breakfast nook add to the French country vibe.

Advertisement

Multiple patios and a cabana extend the living space outdoors. A waterfall, mature plants and trees surround the swimming pool and spa.

Swit, 81, is known for her long-running role as Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan on the 1970s-’80s sitcom “MASH.”

She sold the property in 1987 for $840,000 to film director and producer Alan Parker, public records show. His scores of credits include “Evita” (1996), “Mississippi Burning” (1988) and “Midnight Express” (1978). He sold the home in 2016 for $2.497 million.

Sharona Alperin of Sotheby’s International Realty is the listing agent.