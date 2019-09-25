Rockstar’s Russell Weiner asks $35 million for Miami Beach mansion

It’s a good thing he has plenty of caffeine, because Russell Weiner is aiming for his second high-profile sale this month. The Rockstar Energy creator just listed his Miami Beach mansion for $35 million — a whopping $15 million more than he paid for it three years ago.

That’s not his only ambitious price tag. Last week, the billionaire asked $28 million for a Hollywood Hills home that he paid $16.5 million for just two weeks earlier. He’s also listing an oceanfront estate in Delray Beach, Fla., for roughly $35 million, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Though his Hollywood Hills home boasts ultra-modern style with sweeping city views, the waterfront spot in Miami Beach features more relaxed vibes with a Balinese-inspired interior.

Spanning an acre on Biscayne Bay, the estate holds a 10,000-square-foot home and an entertainer’s backyard with loggias, a resort-style pool, spa and cold plunge. On the water, there’s a private dock with a swimming platform, boat lift and four Jet Ski lifts.

1 / 22 The living room. (Lux Hunters) 2 / 22 The living room. (Lux Hunters) 3 / 22 The kitchen. (Lux Hunters) 4 / 22 The foyer. (Lux Hunters) 5 / 22 The family room. (Lux Hunters) 6 / 22 The dining room. (Lux Hunters) 7 / 22 The wine cellar. (Lux Hunters) 8 / 22 The staircase. (Lux Hunters) 9 / 22 The loft. (Lux Hunters) 10 / 22 The master bedroom. (Lux Hunters) 11 / 22 The master bathroom. (Lux Hunters) 12 / 22 The master balcony. (Lux Hunters) 13 / 22 The gym. (Lux Hunters) 14 / 22 The office. (Lux Hunters) 15 / 22 The patio. (Lux Hunters) 16 / 22 The swimming pool. (Lux Hunters) 17 / 22 The poolside lounge. (Lux Hunters) 18 / 22 The exterior. (Lux Hunters) 19 / 22 The exterior. (Lux Hunters) 20 / 22 The courtyard. (Lux Hunters) 21 / 22 The entry. (Lux Hunters) 22 / 22 The courtyard entry. (Lux Hunters)

A gated stone motor court approaches the 2013 home complete with six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms across two stories. Inside, rich wood finishes bring Bali vibes to the expansive living spaces.

In addition to a voluminous two-story living room, there’s a formal dining room, modern kitchen, family room and wine cellar. Upstairs, a master suite under beamed ceilings expands to a marble bathroom and private balcony.

Brett Harris of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

Weiner, the son of radio host Michael Savage, created Rockstar in 1998. Forbes puts his net worth at $4 billion.

He’s invested plenty in real estate over the years, buying NBA star Carlos Boozer’s Sunset Strip estate in 2006 and selling a concrete megalith in the Hollywood Hills for $8 million in 2009. More recently, he listed his Hermosa Beach house for $21 million and a Beverly Hills compound formerly owned by Madonna for $35 million.