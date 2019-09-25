Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

What $500,000 buys right now in three of Riverside County’s top school districts

23669 Morning Glory Drive, Murrieta
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Sep. 26, 2019
5:30 AM
In August, The Times looked at what $1.5 million buys in L.A. County’s top school districts. Out in Riverside County, however, the cost to get into the county’s top schools is significantly less.

Here’s what $500,000 buys right now in the top-rated districts of Murrieta Valley Unified, Corona-Norco Unified and Temecula Valley Unified.

MURRIETA: A Pebble Tec pool with a waterfall anchors the backyard behind this two-story home full of colorful, carpeted living spaces.

Address: 23669 Morning Glory Drive, Murrieta, 92562

Listed for: $497,900 for five bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,778 square feet (6,970-square-foot lot)

Features: Spacious kitchen; second-story loft; custom gazebo; three-car garage

About the area: In the 92562 ZIP Code, based on 110 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $454,000, up 5.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1124 S. Vicentia Ave., Corona
(Realtor.com)

CORONA: Arched entryways and clay tile set the tone outside this stylish Spanish home with modern amenities.

Address: 1124 S. Vicentia Ave., Corona, 92882

Listed for: $499,900 for four bedrooms, 1.75 bathrooms in 1,716 square feet (7,841-square-foot lot)

Features: Formal living room with picture windows; galley-style kitchen with tile backsplash; grassy backyard; detached garage

About the area: In the 92882 ZIP Code, based on 59 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $497,000, down 4.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

36120 Patricia Dell St., Temecula
(Realtor.com)

TEMECULA: This equestrian estate on more than four fenced acres features a manufactured home with a newly built addition, a spacious workshop and sweeping mountain views.

Address: 36120 Patricia Dell St., Temecula, 92592

Listed for: $519,900 for three bedrooms, three bathrooms in 1,664 square feet (4.38-acre lot)

Features: Covered front porch; new floors; office in workshop; custom wood deck

About the area: In the 92592 ZIP Code, based on 135 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $513,000, up 7.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

36890 Gemina Ave., Murrieta
(Realtor.com)

MURRIETA: Drought-tolerant landscaping keeps the water bill to a minimum outside this turnkey home with patios in the front and back.

Address: 36890 Gemina Ave., Murrieta, 92563

Listed for: $494,500 for six bedrooms, four bathrooms in 3,923 square feet (7,841-square-foot lot)

Features: Plantation shutters; tile floors; two-story foyer; upgraded kitchen

About the area: In the 92563 ZIP Code, based on 98 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $434,000, up 1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

723 Ramona Ave., Corona
(Realtor.com)

CORONA: Located in downtown Corona, this 117-year-old home boasts new paint, new floors, new fencing and upgraded living spaces.

Address: 723 Ramona Ave., Corona, 92879

Listed for: $499,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,200 square feet (8,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Bold blue exterior; covered front porch; one-bedroom guesthouse; central location

About the area: In the 92879 ZIP Code, based on 37 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $461,000, up 4.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

43901 Running Brook Circle, Temecula
(Realtor.com)

TEMECULA: Stacked-stone accents touch up the exterior and continue into the living room of this two-story home close to the 79 Freeway.

Address: 43901 Running Brook Circle, Temecula, 92592

Listed for: $509,000 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 3,011 square feet (8,276-square-foot lot)

Features: Spacious center-island kitchen; master suite with spa tub; back patio; three-car garage

About the area: In the 92592 ZIP Code, based on 135 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $513,000, up 7.4% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
