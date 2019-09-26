Actor Justin Hartley lands a tenant for Valley Glen home

“This Is Us” star Justin Hartley and his wife, real estate agent and actress Chrishell Stause, have leased out their old place in Valley Village for $10,000 a month.

Earlier this year, the couple purchased a newly built home in Encino for $4.65 million, The Times previously reported.

The Valley Glen residence was built in 2016 and combines farmhouse and traditional elements. Shake and board and batten siding, exposed rafters and horizontal slat vents are among the exterior details. Faux cross-timbering across the garage evokes a barn or carriage door.

The Valley Glen home, built in 2016, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 3,500 square feet of space. (Hector Nevarez)

Inside, the two-story home has open-plan living and dining areas, a chef’s kitchen and a great room with a fireplace. A total of four bedrooms and three bathrooms are within 3,500 square feet of living space.

Outside, the backyard holds a covered patio and a swimming pool with a waterfall feature. Lawn and landscaping fill out the grounds.

Hartley, 42, has television credits that include the daytime soap opera “Passions,” the adventure-drama “Smallville” and the thriller series “Revenge.” He was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for his work on “The Young and the Restless.” In April, the actor branched out into TV production with his newly launched ChangeUp Productions.

Stause, 38, plays herself on the Netflix realty reality show “Selling Sunset.” Her television credits include “Days of Our Lives” and “The Young and the Restless.”



They bought the property two years ago for $1.673 million.

William Hardege of Edge Property Management has the lease listing.