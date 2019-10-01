Nike co-founder Phil Knight lists golf course retreat in La Quinta

Nike co-founder Phil Knight just did it in La Quinta, listing a laid-back golf course home for sale at $1.55 million.

The billionaire has been busy in the desert resort city this year. In the spring, he unloaded a parcel of land a few miles away in La Quinta’s Madison Club for $2 million, The Times previously reported.

Enjoying sweeping mountain views from its quarter-acre lot, the single-story home sits on the 12th fairway of the Mountain Course at the La Quinta Resort and Club. Inside, limestone floors and crisp white walls adorn 4,437 square feet of interior.

Walls of windows bring golf course views into nearly all the living spaces. There’s a step-down living room with a fireplace, a pair of dining areas and a kitchen with a center island, breakfast bar and granite countertops.

Three bedrooms and three bathrooms fill out the rest of the floor plan. The master suite features a corner fireplace and spa tub. One of the guest bedrooms currently functions as an office.

Out back, columns frame a spacious patio complete with a swimming pool and spa. Palm trees and landscaping separate the space from the fairway.

Kay Bastasini of Desert Vintage Realty holds the listing.



Knight, 81, founded Blue Ribbon Sports, which later became Nike, in 1964 with legendary track and field coach Bill Bowerman and was instrumental in growing the athletic-wear corporation into a global brand. The businessman retired as chairman of the sportswear giant three years ago after 52 years at the company.

Forbes estimates his net worth at $37.6 billion.