Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Animation legend Joseph Barbera’s former Studio City home seeks $12 million

Spanning two parcels on two acres, the Fryman Estates property holds a 7,000-square-foot home, swimming pool, spa and tennis court.
Spanning two parcels on two acres, the Fryman Estates property holds a 7,000-square-foot home, swimming pool, spa and tennis court.
(Hilton & Hyland)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 3, 2019
7:51 AM
Share

In Studio City, the longtime home of Joseph Barbera — half of the legendary animation duo Hanna-Barbera — is for sale at $12 million.

Barbera, who died in 2006 at 95, created classic cartoons such as “Tom and Jerry,” “The Flintstones” and “The Jetsons.” He bought the two-acre retreat in the 1990s, records show, and his estate sold it five years ago for $4.95 million.

Found in Fryman Estates, the property combines two parcels on two acres and centers on a roughly 7,000-square-foot home built in 1988.

1/16
The family room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
2/16
The foyer.  (Hilton & Hyland)
3/16
The living room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
4/16
The kitchen.  (Hilton & Hyland)
5/16
The breakfast nook.  (Hilton & Hyland)
6/16
The breakfast nook.  (Hilton & Hyland)
7/16
The formal dining room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
8/16
The master bedroom.  (Hilton & Hyland)
9/16
The master bathroom.  (Hilton & Hyland)
10/16
The dressing room.  (Hilton & Hyland)
11/16
The swimming pool.  (Hilton & Hyland)
12/16
The tennis court.  (Hilton & Hyland)
13/16
The garage.  (Hilton & Hyland)
14/16
The exterior.  (Hilton & Hyland)
15/16
The porte-cochere.  (Hilton & Hyland)
16/16
Aerial view of the home.  (Hilton & Hyland)

Advertisement

Past a half-timbered exterior, the recently renovated floor plan holds expansive living spaces with beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, stone fireplaces and custom built-ins. A chandelier-topped foyer leads to a living room with French doors and, beyond that, a remodeled kitchen with a temperature-controlled pantry. The main level also boasts a pair of dining areas: a formal dining room with picture windows and a sunny breakfast nook under dramatic rotunda-style ceilings.

Also on the main floor is the master suite. One of six bedrooms, it features a corner fireplace and mirror-lined closet and dressing room. All 8.5 bathrooms boast Italian vanities and designer tile.

Amenities fill out the rest of the valley-view estate. There’s a flagstone patio with a swimming pool and spa, as well as a tennis court and 20-car garage. Out front, a stone motor court leads to a porte-cochère.

Donovan Healey of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

Advertisement

Barbera founded Hanna-Barbera Productions in 1957 with William Hanna. Together, the two former Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer animation directors won seven Academy Awards. Their string of successful shows includes “Scooby-Doo,” “The Yogi Bear Show,” “Wacky Races” and “The Smurfs.”

Hot Property
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement