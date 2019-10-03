Designer Eva Chow puts Holmby Hills showplace back up for sale at $70 million

Fashion designer Eva Chow has put her estate in Holmby Hills back on the market for $69.975 million.

Chow and her ex-husband, restaurateur and designer Michael Chow, originally listed the home last October for $78 million, The Times previously reported. Following the couple’s divorce last year after 26 years of marriage, the property was deeded over to Eva Chow in April, property records show.

Designed and custom built by the former couple over a seven-year period, the sprawling showplace was designed to showcase an extensive art collection. Moorish columns, carved ceilings and gallery walls lend a museum-like quality to the home. Rows of arched doorways flank a voluminous living room.

1 / 26 The residence has 30,000 square feet of living space. (Anthony Barcelo) 2 / 26 A 30-foot-high atrium entry sits beyond the front door. (Anthony Barcelo) 3 / 26 The great room has high ceilings and rows of arched doorways. (Anthony Barcelo) 4 / 26 Two massive fireplaces bookend the living room. (Anthony Barcelo) 5 / 26 The living room. (Anthony Barcelo) 6 / 26 The library is awash in rich woodwork. (Anthony Barcelo) 7 / 26 There’s also a fireplace. (Anthony Barcelo) 8 / 26 Eva Chow’s Holmby Hills estate (Anthony Barcelo) 9 / 26 The dining room has plenty of seating. (Anthony Barcelo) 10 / 26 The kitchen takes in garden views. (Anthony Barcelo) 11 / 26 A skylight-topped catwalk sits above the living room. (Anthony Barcelo) 12 / 26 The house was designed to showcase a priceless art collection. (Anthony Barcelo) 13 / 26 There are nine bedrooms. (Anthony Barcelo) 14 / 26 One of 14 bathrooms. (Anthony Barcelo) 15 / 26 The dressing room. (Anthony Barcelo) 16 / 26 Another bathroom. (Anthony Barcelo) 17 / 26 Glass-enclosed wine cellars flank a billiards room. (Anthony Barcelo) 18 / 26 The subterranean home theater has windows that look into the swimming pool. (Anthony Barcelo) 19 / 26 An entertainment complex sits across from the main house. (Anthony Barcelo) 20 / 26 Elsewhere on the grounds is a three-story guesthouse. (Anthony Barcelo) 21 / 26 A rooftop deck/outdoor ballroom tops the mansion. (Anthony Barcelo) 22 / 26 The rooftop space has a fireplace. (Anthony Barcelo) 23 / 26 Palm trees punctuate the grounds. (Anthony Barcelo) 24 / 26 A row of colonnades frame a loggia. (Anthony Barcelo) 25 / 26 The rear of the house. (Anthony Barcelo) 26 / 26 Eva Chow’s Holmby Hills estate (Anthony Barcelo)

An Art Deco-inspired library is awash in paneling and sits behind double doors. Another living area displays a Midas touch with gold walls. Two glass-enclosed wine vaults flank a billiards room. A total of nine bedrooms and 14 bathrooms are found throughout the compound.

The house sits on a flat, 1.1-acre parcel with an entertainment complex, an outdoor ballroom and a three-story guesthouse. A separate cinema/game room lies underground with tiered seating and windows that look into the pool.

Chow, born in South Korea, trained in traditional Korean watercolor before relocating to the U.S. with her family in 1974. The Otis Parsons School of Design in Los Angeles alum started her fashion company as a student from her living room and has since opened multiple boutiques in major cities around the world.

She is the founder and co-chair of the “Art + Film” gala, now in its ninth year.

Kurt Rappaport and Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing.