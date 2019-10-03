LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul buys Beverly Hills ‘wellness’ house for $11.7 million

It was a successful offseason for NBA agent Rich Paul, who oversaw a trade that sent his superstar client Anthony Davis to the Lakers. Now, the Klutch Sports Group founder has inked a deal of his own, buying a brand-new Beverly Hills home for $11.7 million.

That’s about half a million less than the original asking price, records show.

The Beverly Hills Flats abode was billed as a “wellness house” complete with a gym, Peloton bike and a Scandinavian hydrotherapy circuit consisting of a sauna, steam room and cold plunge. Three months of cold-pressed juice deliveries and private, in-home yoga lessons were thrown in as well.

Blending Georgian and traditional design styles, the two-story home holds six bedrooms and seven bathrooms across 6,300 square feet. Past a two-story entry hall, a wood-paneled study with a wet bar descends to a formal living room with an antique marble fireplace.

Elsewhere, there’s an expansive indoor-outdoor family room, a formal dining room with wainscoting and an open-concept kitchen with a massive marble island.

Through French doors, the space opens to a backyard with a dining patio, lawn, swimming pool and spa. The detached gym sits on one side on the pool, and the Scandinavian wellness facilities sit on the other.

Upstairs, the master suite combines a bedroom with a fireplace, a chandelier-topped lounge, a stylish bathroom and a custom dressing room. A balcony surveys the quarter-acre grounds.



Paul, 37, founded Klutch Sports Group in 2012 with a client list of NBA stars headlined by his longtime friend LeBron James. According to Forbes, the agency makes about $25 million in commissions with a roster including Eric Bledsoe, Ben Simmons, John Wall and Draymond Green.

Rochelle Maize of Nourmand & Associates held the listing. Jaime Cuevas of Compass represented Paul.