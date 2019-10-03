Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul buys Beverly Hills ‘wellness’ house for $11.7 million

Home of the Week | Stimulating good health in Beverly Hills
Built in 2019, the two-story home comes with a gym, Peloton bike, sauna, steam room, cold plunge and three months worth of cold-pressed juice deliveries and in-home yoga lessons.
(Peter Christiansen Valli)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 3, 2019
2:24 PM
It was a successful offseason for NBA agent Rich Paul, who oversaw a trade that sent his superstar client Anthony Davis to the Lakers. Now, the Klutch Sports Group founder has inked a deal of his own, buying a brand-new Beverly Hills home for $11.7 million.

That’s about half a million less than the original asking price, records show.

The Beverly Hills Flats abode was billed as a “wellness house” complete with a gym, Peloton bike and a Scandinavian hydrotherapy circuit consisting of a sauna, steam room and cold plunge. Three months of cold-pressed juice deliveries and private, in-home yoga lessons were thrown in as well.

1/8
Listed for $12.195 million, the Beverly Hills abode comes with three months worth of twice-weekly yoga lessons. Cold-pressed juice deliveries by a juiceologist are also included in the sale price.  (Peter Christiansen Valli)
2/8
Built by Sater Development, the Georgian-inspired traditional home has more than 6,300 square feet of refined living space, a living room with an antique marble fireplace and a subdued study with a wet bar.  (Peter Christiansen Valli)
3/8
Wellness amenities include a gym with a Peleton exercise bike.
  (Peter Christiansen Valli)
4/8
The formal dining room.   (Peter Christiansen Valli)
5/8
Ralph Lauren lighting brightens the chef’s kitchen, which is outfitted with professional-grade appliances.
  (Peter Christiansen Valli)
6/8
A garden-view family room sits off the kitchen area.
  (Peter Christiansen Valli)
7/8
Designer touches can be found throughout the house.   (Peter Christiansen Valli)
8/8
The antique marble fireplace in the living room.   (Peter Christiansen Valli)

Blending Georgian and traditional design styles, the two-story home holds six bedrooms and seven bathrooms across 6,300 square feet. Past a two-story entry hall, a wood-paneled study with a wet bar descends to a formal living room with an antique marble fireplace.

Elsewhere, there’s an expansive indoor-outdoor family room, a formal dining room with wainscoting and an open-concept kitchen with a massive marble island.

Through French doors, the space opens to a backyard with a dining patio, lawn, swimming pool and spa. The detached gym sits on one side on the pool, and the Scandinavian wellness facilities sit on the other.

Upstairs, the master suite combines a bedroom with a fireplace, a chandelier-topped lounge, a stylish bathroom and a custom dressing room. A balcony surveys the quarter-acre grounds.

Paul, 37, founded Klutch Sports Group in 2012 with a client list of NBA stars headlined by his longtime friend LeBron James. According to Forbes, the agency makes about $25 million in commissions with a roster including Eric Bledsoe, Ben Simmons, John Wall and Draymond Green.

Rochelle Maize of Nourmand & Associates held the listing. Jaime Cuevas of Compass represented Paul.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
