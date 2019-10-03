Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

What $200,000 buys right now in the valleys of San Bernardino County

Hot Property | What $200,000 buys right now in the valleys of San Bernardino County
22677 South Road, Apple Valley
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 3, 2019
5:30 AM
Share

Here’s a look at what roughly $200,000 buys right now in Apple Valley, Yucca Valley and Morongo Valley in San Bernardino County.

APPLE VALLEY: This remodeled geodesic dome in the Sycamore Rocks area features triangular skylights, tall ceilings and solar panels to cut down on bills.

Address: 22677 South Road, Apple Valley, 92307

Listed for: $194,500 for three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,959 square feet (17,859-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Expansive living spaces, updated kitchen, detached garage, fenced lot

About the area: In the 92307 ZIP Code, based on 81 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $277,000, up 0.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | What $200,000 buys right now in the valleys of San Bernardino County
7375 Warren Vista Ave., Yucca Valley
(Realtor.com)

YUCCA VALLEY: This recently remodeled home on more than half an acre has drought-tolerant landscaping as well as sweeping mountain views.

Advertisement

Address: 7375 Warren Vista Ave., Yucca Valley, 92284

Listed for: $199,900 for two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,298 square feet (25,700-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with picture windows, updated kitchen, master bedroom with walk-in closet, covered brick patio

About the area: In the 92284 ZIP Code, based on 57 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $197,000, down 7.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | What $200,000 buys right now in the valleys of San Bernardino County
49011 Mojave Drive, Morongo Valley
(Realtor.com)

MORONGO VALLEY: Taking in sweeping desert and mountain views, this two-bedroom home opens to a trellis-topped patio and a bonus room that doubles as a workshop.

Address: 49011 Mojave Drive, Morongo Valley, 92256

Listed for: $220,900 for two bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,451 square feet (17,859-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Custom cabinetry in hallway, master bedroom with sliding farmhouse doors, air-conditioned bonus room, storage shed

About the area: In the 92256 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $186,000, up 10.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | What $200,000 buys right now in the valleys of San Bernardino County
11678 Cedar Place, Apple Valley
(Realtor.com)

APPLE VALLEY: Topped with a clay tile roof, this two-story condo has a patio, a second-story balcony and fresh paint.

Address: 11678 Cedar Place, Apple Valley, 92308

Listed for: $199,900 for two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,408 square feet (2,178-square-foot lot)

Features: Dining nook with plantation shutters, bedrooms on both floors, master suite with private balcony, one-car garage

About the area: In the 92308 ZIP Code, based on one sale, the median sales price for condos in August was $167,000, down 9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

Hot Property | What $200,000 buys right now in the valleys of San Bernardino County
59442 Cielito Drive, Yucca Valley
(Realtor.com)

YUCCA VALLEY: This single-story desert home with three patios has been divided into two units for rental opportunities.

Address: 59442 Cielito Drive, Yucca Valley, 92284

Listed for: $199,900 for three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,378 square feet (1.25-acre lot)

Features: Landscaped courtyard, living room with freestanding fireplace, tile floors, sun room

About the area: In the 92284 ZIP Code, based on 57 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $197,000, down 7.3% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | What $200,000 buys right now in the valleys of San Bernardino County
49156 Buena Vista Drive, Morongo Valley
(Realtor.com)

MORONGO VALLEY: Roughly $80,000 went into upgrading this single-story home on three-fourths of an acre.

Address: 49156 Buena Vista Drive, Morongo Valley, 92256

Listed for: $204,500 for three bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,496 square feet (30,927-square-foot lot)

Features: Beamed ceilings, tile in kitchen, living room with skylight and corner fireplace, covered patio

About the area: In the 92256 ZIP Code, based on four sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $186,000, up 10.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement