Snazzy $75-million showplace is the new kid on the block in Beverly Hills

Ribboned marble, glittering chandeliers and a glass elevator are the latest trappings of a newly built home now for sale at $75 million in Beverly Hills.
The massive contemporary, developed by Sen Properties, has 15,605 square feet across multiple levels, plus a 2,690-square-foot guest house and patio space. Thin metal slats wrap the upper level of the home, lending to its striking look while filtering natural light throughout the day.
Beyond the main entrance, the home gives way to a sleek foyer with a floating glass-and-stone staircase. An open-concept living and dining room sits off the entry. A second living area, accented by a shimmering gold wall, has a fireplace and walls of glass that open to a lounge. A curved island anchors the chef’s kitchen.
The master suite is a world of its own with dual closets and bathrooms. There are seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms in the main house. The guest house, set across from the main house, has two additional bedrooms and bathrooms.
Outside, a custom swimming pool with a raised spa snakes around an outdoor lounge, kitchen and dining area. Lawn, landscaping and a fire feature fill out the one-acre property.
The listing comes on the heels of Uber co-founder Garrett Camp’s June purchase of a newly built home in the Trousdale area of Beverly Hills for north of $70 million. In the 90210 ZIP Code, which includes Beverly Crest, there have been five sales of $30 million or more this year.
Jason Oppenheim and Davina Potratz, the Oppenheim Group agents who star on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset,” hold the listing.