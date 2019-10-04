Capitol Music chief Steve Barnett quietly sells Beverly Hills home for nearly $17 million

Music executive Steve Barnett kept things quiet in the 90210, selling his Spanish-style home of seven years for $16.949 million in a deal completed off-market.

Barnett, who currently serves as chairman and CEO of Capitol Music Group, paid $7.912 million for the place in 2012, public records show.

The property occupies nearly half an acre in the Beverly Hills Post Office area, centering on a hilltop home built in 2001. Past a crisp white exterior topped with clay tile, it opens to 6,786 square feet of living spaces. A stylish living room sits beneath coffered ceilings and a chandelier. Four bedrooms and seven bathrooms are spread across two stories.

Through walls of glass, the room opens outside to a column-lined patio with a fireplace. A lawn, swimming pool and spa complete the scene. Above it all, a second-story balcony takes in sweeping city views.

A native of England, Barnett worked his way to the top of Epic Records from the 1990s until 2004, marketing artists such as Pearl Jam, Shakira and Modest Mouse. After that, he became chairman of Columbia Records, overseeing album releases from Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen and Barbra Streisand.

He joined Capitol Music Group in 2012 and has inked deals with Arcade Fire, Beck and Paul McCartney during his tenure.