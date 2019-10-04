Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Forest Whitaker cuts price of two-house compound in the Hollywood Hills

Forest Whitaker
Forest Whitaker’s gated property of 1.6 acres includes two homes, as well as a series of living and dining nooks that overlook a swimming pool and spa.
(Francois Durand / Getty Images)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 4, 2019
11:38 AM
Share

Actor Forest Whitaker has tried hard to sell his two-home compound in Hollywood Hills. After offering the pair for a package deal at roughly $6 million in 2017, he split them up last year, listing the larger one for about $3.5 million and the smaller one for $1.5 million.

With still no takers, the “Star Wars” and “Black Panther” star has paired them up once more, asking $4.295 million for the complete compound.

The two houses occupy a gated 1.6-acre lot full of flagstone patios, secluded nooks and lush landscaping. Combined, the two residences offer 11 bedrooms, 11 bathrooms and a little over 6,700 square feet.

A grand foyer sits beyond the front door of the main home. Dual staircases descend to a double-height living room, and other highlights include a formal dining room, center-island kitchen, office and 750-square-foot entertainer’s lounge.

Advertisement
1/20
The two-story living room.  (Nourmand & Associates)
2/20
The living room.  (Nourmand & Associates)
3/20
The dining area.  (Nourmand & Associates)
4/20
The living room.  (Nourmand & Associates)
5/20
The kitchen.  (Nourmand & Associates)
6/20
The master bedroom.  (Nourmand & Associates)
7/20
The master bathroom.  (Nourmand & Associates)
8/20
The office.  (Nourmand & Associates)
9/20
The entertainer’s lounge.  (Nourmand & Associates)
10/20
The entry.  (Nourmand & Associates)
11/20
The exterior.  (Nourmand & Associates)
12/20
The rear.  (Nourmand & Associates)
13/20
The swimming pool.  (Nourmand & Associates)
14/20
The patio.  (Nourmand & Associates)
15/20
A secluded lounge.  (Nourmand & Associates)
16/20
The movie theater.  (Nourmand & Associates)
17/20
The den.  (Nourmand & Associates)
18/20
The smaller home’s living room.  (Nourmand & Associates)
19/20
The smaller home’s kitchen.  (Nourmand & Associates)
20/20
The smaller home’s family room.  (Nourmand & Associates)

Walls of windows and French doors access terraces that span the home’s backside. The master suite, complete with a corner fireplace and master suite, opens directly to the space.

The smaller home’s three-story floor plan offers a bit more flexibility. Past a private entry and driveway, there’s a cozy living and dining area, a movie theater with tiered seating and a den. Outside, a resort-style swimming pool and spa is surrounded by dense landscaping.

Michael Nourmand and Adam Sires of Nourmand & Associates hold the listing.

Advertisement

The 58-year-old Whitaker took home a best actor Academy Award for his role in the 2006 film “The Last King of Scotland.” More recently, the Texas native starred as Saw Gerrera in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and Zuri in “Black Panther.”

Hot Property
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement