‘Glee’ star Lea Michele brings Mandeville Canyon contemporary to market

Actress-singer Lea Michele, known for her role as Rachel Barry on the musical television series “Glee,” has listed her Brentwood home for sale at $3.15 million.
The upper Mandeville Canyon contemporary, built in the 1950s and since remodeled, sits on a little over half an acre on a private cul-de-sac with a swimming pool, an outdoor lounge, palm trees and fountains.
The 3,200 square feet of living space has vaulted ceilings, walls of steel-framed windows, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. Custom built-ins frame a concrete fireplace in the living room. The chef’s kitchen centers on a marble island with a waterfall edge. A pivoting glass door leads to the backyard.
Views take in the surrounding hillside and canyon.
Michele, 33, got her start as a child actress on Broadway, appearing in productions of “Les Misérables” and “Fiddler on the Roof,” among others. The Emmy-nominated actress recently appeared in the ABC sitcom “The Mayor” as well as the Fox show “Scream Queens.”
As a singer, Michele has released two studio albums, most recently “Places” in 2017. Her Christmas album, “Christmas in the City” is due out later this year.
She bought the house four years ago, records show.
Justin Huchel of Hilton & Hyland is the listing agent.