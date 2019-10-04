Retired Air Force general seeks $10 million for Laguna Beach home

A Laguna Beach home owned by retired Air Force Gen. George Lee Butler, who helped restructure the nation’s strategic nuclear forces at the end of the Cold War, is for sale at $9.995 million.

The Mediterranean-style residence, with ocean, coastline and sunset views, sits on a cul-de-sac lot in the Irvine Cove community. Built in 1988, the 6,360-square foot house features an entry foyer that opens to a wood-paneled living room with high ceilings and a wall of windows looking to the sea. A formal dining room with built-ins and a tray ceiling sits off the living room.

1 / 21 The home has ocean and coastline views. (Jeri Koegel) 2 / 21 A four-car garage sits off the front. (Jeri Koegel) 3 / 21 The living room has high ceilings and a fireplace. (Jeri Koegel) 4 / 21 A wall of windows brings ocean views into the living room. (Jeri Koegel) 5 / 21 The dining room. (Jeri Koegel) 6 / 21 The den has wood paneling. (Jeri Koegel) 7 / 21 The kitchen has an island. (Jeri Koegel) 8 / 21 A breakfast room sits off the kitchen. (Jeri Koegel) 9 / 21 A bedroom. (Jeri Koegel) 10 / 21 A bedroom. (Jeri Koegel) 11 / 21 The master suite has a sitting area. (Jeri Koegel) 12 / 21 The master bathroom was recently updated. (Jeri Koegel) 13 / 21 The master suite also has a dressing room. (Jeri Koegel) 14 / 21 An office with a fireplace is part of the master suite. (Jeri Koegel) 15 / 21 The theater. (Jeri Koegel) 16 / 21 The wine cellar. (Jeri Koegel) 17 / 21 An office/bonus room. (Jeri Koegel) 18 / 21 The craft room. (Jeri Koegel) 19 / 21 The swimming pool. (Jeri Koegel) 20 / 21 The backyard. (Jeri Koegel) 21 / 21 Ocean views from the upstairs balcony. (Jeri Koegel)

A breakfast nook with curved windows adjoins the kitchen, which has a center island. A wood-clad den, a home theater, a wine room, a craft room, five bedrooms and seven bathrooms complete the floor plan.

Two terrace balconies and a sprawling patio create additional living space outdoors. A swimming pool with a spa completes the coastal setting.

Butler served three tours in the Pentagon and was the last commander in chief of the Strategic Air Command, which oversaw two of the three components of the military’s strategic nuclear strike forces. Since his retirement, he has been active in the disarmament movement, calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons.

Lindsay Bibb and Natalie Raney of Villa Real Estate hold the listing.