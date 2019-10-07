Actress Loretta Young’s onetime desert haunt is for sale at $1.475 million

A Palm Springs home that was once owned by Academy Award-winning actress Loretta Young has come on the market at $1.475 million.
Mountains create a backdrop for the striking 1964 Midcentury Modern, which is entered through a breezeway flanked by rock gardens, fountains and palms. Walls of glass bring in views of the garden from the circular living room. A round tray ceiling with a stylized medallion accentuates the shape.
Actress Loretta Young owned the Palm Springs home at the time of her death in 2000.
Terrazzo floors continue throughout much of the 3,510 square feet of living space. Among the three bedrooms and four bathrooms is a master bath with disappearing glass doors, a waterfall and an outdoor shower.
The gallery-style kitchen is arch-shaped and opens to a terrace bar. Nearby sits a swimming pool and a separate spa grotto.
Young transitioned from silent films to talkies to television during her lengthy career. She made close to 100 films, mostly romances or comedies, and won a best actress Oscar for “The Farmer’s Daughter” (1947). She won an Emmy in 1955 for her dramatic series “The Loretta Young Show” (1953-61).
She owned the gated property at the time of her death at age 87 in 2000. The home sold soon after for $530,000.
Randy Roy of Macoy Capital Partners is the listing agent.