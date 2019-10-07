Actress Loretta Young’s onetime desert haunt is for sale at $1.475 million

A Palm Springs home that was once owned by Academy Award-winning actress Loretta Young has come on the market at $1.475 million.

Mountains create a backdrop for the striking 1964 Midcentury Modern, which is entered through a breezeway flanked by rock gardens, fountains and palms. Walls of glass bring in views of the garden from the circular living room. A round tray ceiling with a stylized medallion accentuates the shape.

Terrazzo floors continue throughout much of the 3,510 square feet of living space. Among the three bedrooms and four bathrooms is a master bath with disappearing glass doors, a waterfall and an outdoor shower.

The gallery-style kitchen is arch-shaped and opens to a terrace bar. Nearby sits a swimming pool and a separate spa grotto.

Young transitioned from silent films to talkies to television during her lengthy career. She made close to 100 films, mostly romances or comedies, and won a best actress Oscar for “The Farmer’s Daughter” (1947). She won an Emmy in 1955 for her dramatic series “The Loretta Young Show” (1953-61).

She owned the gated property at the time of her death at age 87 in 2000. The home sold soon after for $530,000.

Randy Roy of Macoy Capital Partners is the listing agent.