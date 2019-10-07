Former Dodger Randy Wolf lists Hollywood Hills home he bought from Slash

MLB veteran Randy Wolf is fielding offers for his impressive estate in Hollywood Hills. Perched on nearly two promontory acres, the Spanish-style home just hit the market for $9.995 million.

Wolf isn’t the only high-profile name attached to the property. Records show he bought it from Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash in 2007, the same year he signed with the Dodgers. The pitcher paid $5.725 million at the time.

Privacy is the story here, as the home occupies its own cul-de-sac with sweeping views and plenty of space to spread out. A series of patios and terraces, one complete with a pool and spa, take advantage of the hilltop setting.

1 / 11 The great room. (Realtor.com) 2 / 11 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 11 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 4 / 11 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 5 / 11 The billiards room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 11 The movie theater. (Realtor.com) 7 / 11 The second-story deck. (Realtor.com) 8 / 11 The swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 9 / 11 The back patio. (Realtor.com) 10 / 11 The entry. (Realtor.com) 11 / 11 The exterior. (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

There’s loads of lumber inside. Wood-beamed ceilings and hardwood floors sandwich chandelier-topped living spaces, and other Spanish accents include arched doorways and splashes of tile.

A sunny great room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace serves as the centerpiece. A formal dining room overlooks the space from above. Elsewhere are five bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a center-island kitchen and a gym.

For entertaining, there’s a billiards room under coffered ceilings and a movie theater, as well as a spacious back patio.

Terre Steinbeck and Joseph Babajian of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills hold the listing.



Advertisement

Wolf, 43, pitched eight seasons for the Phillies before stints with the Dodgers, Padres, Astros, Brewers, Orioles, Marlins and Tigers. An All-Star in 2003, he retired in 2015 following a career that saw him record 133 wins and 1,814 strikeouts.