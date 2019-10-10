What $10 million buys right now in three L.A. County communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $10 million buys right now in Beverly Hills, Hollywood Hills and Rancho Palos Verdes in L.A. County.

BEVERLY HILLS: Once owned by “Star Wars” actor Billy Dee Williams, this Balinese-inspired spot in Trousdale Estates features tropical gardens, pagodas and sweeping city views.

Address: 1240 Loma Vista Drive, Beverly Hills, 90210

Listed for: $9.995 million for six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms in 6,000 square feet (22,651-square-foot lot)

Features: Expansive indoor-outdoor living spaces; courtyard with sunken conversation pit; swimming pool; detached yoga studio

About the area: In the 90210 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $4.863 million, up 25.5% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

7681 Willow Glen Road, Los Angeles (Realtor.com)

HOLLYWOOD HILLS: Wood accents, clean lines and sleek interiors reinforce the ultra-modern look of this mansion in the hills.

Address: 7681 Willow Glen Road, Los Angeles, 90046

Listed for: $9.95 million for five bedrooms, eight bathrooms in 9,041 square feet (35,719-square-foot lot)

Features: Indoor-outdoor great room; entertainer’s lounge; polished concrete bathrooms; master suite in private wing

About the area: In the 90046 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $1.889 million, up 3.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

41 Marguerite Dr., Rancho Palos Verdes (Realtor.com)

RANCHO PALOS VERDES: This impressive villa built by mega-mansion architect Richard Landry overlooks the ocean and descends directly to the water.

Address: 41 Marguerite Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, 90275

Listed for: $9.699 million for six bedrooms, eight bathrooms in 9,335 square feet (1.09-acre lot)

Features: Two-story entry; tile and hardwood accents; master suite with two balconies; swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 90275 ZIP Code, based on 46 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $1.388 million, up 14.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

627 N. Hillcrest Road, Beverly Hills (Realtor.com)

BEVERLY HILLS: Built in 1926 and well-maintained, this English country-style home has half-timbering on the outside and elegant living spaces inside.

Address: 627 N. Hillcrest Road, Beverly Hills, 90210

Listed for: $10.25 million for six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms in 6,818 square feet (15,246-square-foot lot)

Features: Lounge with wet bar; office with built-ins; sun room; swimming pool and spa

2235 Hercules Dr., Los Angeles (Realtor.com)

HOLLYWOOD HILLS: This curvaceous compound in Mount Olympus is built for entertaining and features a wine cellar, movie theater, koi pond and swimming pool.

Address: 2235 Hercules Drive, Los Angeles, 90046

Listed for: $10 million for five bedrooms, seven bathrooms in 6,162 square feet (13,503-square-foot lot)

Features: Sweeping staircase; pocketing walls of glass; indoor-outdoor master suite with terrace; elevator

About the area: In the 90046 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $1.889 million, up 3.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

57 Marguerite Dr., Rancho Palos Verdes (Realtor.com)

RANCHO PALOS VERDES: Clad in brick, this oceanfront estate in a gated neighborhood features Colonial vibes outside and European-inspired formal living spaces inside.

Address: 57 Marguerite Drive, Rancho Palos Verdes, 90275

Listed for: $8.9 million for four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms in 4,694 square feet (1.01-acre lot)

Features: Landscaped entry with fountain; rich wood-paneled library; ocean-view terrace; brick-lined swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 90275 ZIP Code, based on 46 sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $1.388 million, up 14.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.