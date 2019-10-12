Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Home of the Week: The hanging gardens of Venice

1/11
Listed for $3.95 million, the contemporary home in the Oxford Triangle area of Venice features 89 windows and vertical gardens that extend up the front.
  (Ben Marias)
2/11

The multilevel house, 2015, was designed by local eco-conscious homebuilder Jason Teague as his personal family residence.
  (Ben Marias)
3/11
Inside, a textured wall serves as a divider between the bedrooms and living spaces.  (Ben Marias)
4/11
The rooftop patio.  (Ben Marias)
5/11
The decking.   (Ben Marias)
6/11
The center-island kitchen.  (Ben Marias)
7/11
One of the four bedrooms.  (Ben Marias)
8/11
Stairs lead to the roof.   (Ben Marias)
9/11
The secluded spa.  (Ben Marias)
10/11
The rooftop patio.  (Ben Marias)
11/11
The two-tone contemporary draws the eyes upward.   (Ben Marias)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Oct. 12, 2019
5 AM
Share

Eco-conscious home builder Jason Teague left his mark when building a family residence in the Oxford Triangle area of Venice for himself. From the street, the two-tone contemporary draws the eyes upward with an impressive vertical garden that rises above the roofline. Inside, textured tiles give definition to a two-story wall that splits the bedrooms from the common areas.

The details

Location: 3113 Yale Ave., Venice, 90292

Asking price: $3.495 million

Year built: 2015

Living area: 3,071 square feet, four bedrooms, five bathrooms

Lot size: 4,017 square feet

Features: Floor-to-ceiling windows; textured wall tiles; tiger wood and polished concrete floors; skylight-topped entry; open-plan living room; center-island kitchen; rooftop patio; outdoor spa; decking

About the area: In the 90292 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $2.186 million, a 4.0% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Sean McNulty and Brittany DeBeikes, Douglas Elliman, (310) 975-3870

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Hot PropertyBusiness
Neal J. Leitereg
Neal J. Leitereg covers celebrity real estate for the Los Angeles Times’ Business section. He’s found a way to connect his two passions: real estate and sports. Neal is regular contributor to the Hot Property blog, keeping tabs on the luxury digs of L.A. sports figures.  Leitereg graduated from Arizona State and covered real estate news for Realtor.com before joining The Times. 
