Home of the Week: The hanging gardens of Venice

Eco-conscious home builder Jason Teague left his mark when building a family residence in the Oxford Triangle area of Venice for himself. From the street, the two-tone contemporary draws the eyes upward with an impressive vertical garden that rises above the roofline. Inside, textured tiles give definition to a two-story wall that splits the bedrooms from the common areas.

The details

Location: 3113 Yale Ave., Venice, 90292

Asking price: $3.495 million

Year built: 2015

Living area: 3,071 square feet, four bedrooms, five bathrooms

Lot size: 4,017 square feet

Features: Floor-to-ceiling windows; textured wall tiles; tiger wood and polished concrete floors; skylight-topped entry; open-plan living room; center-island kitchen; rooftop patio; outdoor spa; decking

About the area: In the 90292 ZIP Code, based on seven sales, the median sales price for single-family homes in August was $2.186 million, a 4.0% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Sean McNulty and Brittany DeBeikes, Douglas Elliman, (310) 975-3870

