Basketball legend Michael Jordan lists modern Utah retreat for $7.5 million

Up in the mountains of Utah, Michael Jordan is shooting his shot. The NBA legend has listed a scenic retreat in the affluent ski community of Park City for sale at $7.5 million.

Built in 2006, the hillside mansion is owned through a limited liability company tied to Jordan and his associates, records show.

The Park City spread is a tad smaller than his place in Illinois ­­— a palatial 56,000-square-foot home that’s been languishing on the market for the last seven years — but is likely to appeal to a broader audience.

Taking in sweeping mountain and golf course views, the modern tri-level enjoys a flurry of amenities both inside and out. Winding staircases, barrel ceilings and walls of glass mix with an eye-catching palette of Italian marble, bamboo floors, granite countertops, Swiss Pearwood and Macassar ebony veneer.

An expansive atrium serves as the centerpiece. Complete with a two-story living room and double-island kitchen, the space ascends to a lofted office. A den, a wet bar, a gym, a movie theater and a golf simulator lie elsewhere.

The second-story master suite expands to a private balcony overlooking the Wasatch Mountains and the Glenwild Golf Club. A total of five bedrooms and eight bathrooms are spread across 9,574 square feet of interior.

Outside, fountains and built-in fireplaces surround an infinity-edge swimming pool. Glass garages and copper roofing adorn the exterior. The tree-covered grounds span nearly four acres.



Jake Doilney and Charlie Taylor of the Agency Park City hold the listing.

Many consider Jordan to be the greatest basketball player of all time. In his Hall of Fame career, the 56-year-old won six NBA championships, five MVP awards and 10 scoring titles to go along with 14 All-Star game appearances. In 2010, he became the majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets, then the Charlotte Bobcats, with a bid of $275 million.

His home-selling efforts haven’t been as successful. In 2012, he dangled his Illinois mansion for $29 million before trimming the price to $14.855 million — a number that was reportedly chosen because it adds up to 23, his longtime jersey number with the Chicago Bulls.

The nine-bedroom, 15-bathroom home holds an indoor tennis court, movie theater, cigar room, poker room and a custom basketball court with the “Jumpman” logo at the center.