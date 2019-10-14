Elijah Wood lists pair of Venice bungalows for sale at $2 million

Actor Elijah Wood, known for his role as hobbit Frodo Baggins in “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy, has put a small compound in Venice on the market for $1.995 million.
Shielded from the street by tall bamboo, the urban property consists of two bungalows that combine to offer two bedrooms and two bathrooms in a little more than 1,400 square feet of living space. The front bungalow, designed in the Craftsman style and built in 1921, has period-style windows with decorative sashes, high ceilings and cork floors. A galley-style kitchen sits off the open dining and living room area. Decking extends the living space outdoors.
The back bungalow consists of a small kitchen with a breakfast bar, a dining area and a living room with painted wood floors. A second patio sits off the entrance and bedroom.
Wood bought the bungalows in 2004 for $1.2 million, records show. In recent years, the properties have been leased out for as much as $5,250 a month.
The 38-year-old actor this year starred in the comedy-thriller film “Come to Daddy” and has a voice role on the animated show “Star Wars Resistance.” He previously appeared on the shows “Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency” and “Wilford.”
Juliette Hohnen of Douglas Elliman holds the listing.