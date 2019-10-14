Reebok founder Paul Fireman asks $38 million for Massachusetts mansion

Reebok founder Paul Fireman is shooting for the stars in Massachusetts, relisting his palatial estate in the Boston suburb of Brookline for $38 million. It’s his third relist in the last three years after originally asking $90 million for the mansion in 2016.

Even down $52 million from its original price tag, it’s still the most expensive home listing in the Boston area. The roughly 27,000-square-foot spot edges out Tom Brady’s place, which is up for grabs a mile away for $33.9 million.

Clad in limestone, the manor sits on seven acres of rolling lawns, ponds and exotic landscaping. Turf walkways and winding paths intersect the scenic grounds, which Fireman said were his favorite part of the property.

Inside, touches of concrete, wood and steel fill out the grand living spaces. There’s a dramatic entry hall with a sweeping staircase, as well as formal living and dining rooms with marble fireplaces.

“We built Woodland Manor as the house of our dreams,” Fireman said, adding that he chose Brookline because of its large lots and proximity to Boston. The city is about five miles away.

Another highlight of the home is the office. The column-framed space features rich paneled walls and wood coffered ceilings. The master suite sits upstairs. One of seven bedrooms, it includes dual closets, a bathroom, exercise room and study.

A pair of second-story balconies are perched on the back of the home and overlook a limestone patio with plenty of space to entertain. Seven more acres can be purchased for an additional cost.



George and Manuel Sarkis of the Sarkis Team at Douglas Elliman hold the listing.

After selling Reebok to Adidas for $3.8 billion in 2005, Fireman now works as an investor and real estate developer. Forbes estimates his net worth at $1.1 billion.