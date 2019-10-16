New Clipper Maurice Harkless scores a modern home in Venice

Maurice Harkless has a new home court just in time for basketball season. The small forward, who was traded to the Clippers over the summer, has paid $3.36 million on a newly built house in Venice, records show.

The modern, box-like structure had been on and off the market for the better part of three years. It first listed for $4.2 million in early 2017 and saw 10 price changes before Harkless finally closed the deal.

Past a white facade touched up with stained wood, the two-story home features contemporary living spaces with French oak floors, custom-built windows and clean lines. There’s a living room with a built-in fireplace, as well as a sleek kitchen with quartz countertops.

The second story tacks on a lounge and office space. Four bedrooms and five bathrooms complete the 4,000-square-foot floor plan. The master suite opens to one of two decks.

In addition, the property expands to 2,000 square feet of outdoor space, including a rooftop deck with a turf lawn, dining area and city views. Down below, water features such as a pool, spa and fish pond complete the fenced grounds.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman handled both ends of the deal, according to the Multiple Listing Service.

Harkless, 26, played college ball at St. John’s before being selected in the first round of the 2012 NBA draft. The native of Puerto Rico spent three years with the Orlando Magic before being traded to the Trail Blazers, with whom he signed a four-year contract extension in 2016 worth $40 million.



In July, he was dealt to the Clippers in a four-team trade.

It’s not Harkless’ only property in the L.A. area. Last summer, he paid $3.8 million for a Cape-Cod style home in Sherman Oaks.