Hot Property

Sweetgreen’s Jonathan Neman serves up his Venice canal home

Image_02.jpg
The three-story home enjoys views of the canals from two balconies and a renovated rooftop deck.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 17, 2019
1:22 PM
A few months after shelling out $21.445 million for a Midcentury mansion in Beverly Hills, Sweetgreen co-founder Jonathan Neman is looking to cut loose from his place in Venice. The canal-front home is up for sale at $5.495 million or up for rent at $25,000 per month, records show.

The three-story spot is a bit smaller than his new place (around 3,700 square feet compared with 8,000 square feet), but it still packs in plenty of style.

In the whitewashed living room, 25-foot acoustic ceilings hang over contemporary limestone floors. The space adjoins a center-island kitchen and an open-concept dining area.

The living room.  (Realtor.com)
The two-story living room.  (Realtor.com)
The open floor plan.  (Realtor.com)
The dining area.  (Realtor.com)
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
The swimming pool.  (Realtor.com)
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
The master bathroom.  (Realtor.com)
The lofted master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
The balcony.  (Realtor.com)
The rooftop deck.  (Realtor.com)
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)

The floor plan features only two bedrooms, but both are master suites and boast their own advantages. One expands to a lounge with outdoor access, as well as a marble bathroom.

Up top, the other loft-style bedroom opens to a private balcony overlooking the canal. A spiral staircase ascends to a renovated rooftop deck with a fire pit under hanging lights. On the side of the home, there’s a thin swimming pool.

Tami Pardee and Kerry Ann Sullivan of Halton Pardee and Partners hold the listing.

Newman co-founded Sweetgreen with Nicolas Jammet and Nathanial Ru in 2007. As of last year, the fast-casual salad chain had 75 locations nationwide.

He bought his new place in Beverly Hills from Spyglass Entertainment co-founder Roger Birnbaum. The well-maintained residence, designed and built in 1956 by architect Harold “Hal” Levitt, also counts Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi among its past owners.

Jack Flemming
