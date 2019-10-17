What $900,000 buys right now in three Orange County cities

Here’s a look at what roughly $900,000 buys right now in Fullerton, Lake Forest and Huntington Beach in Orange County.

FULLERTON: Roughly $250,000 went into renovating this charming corner-lot cottage with dining patios in the front and back.

Address: 1332 Skyline Drive, Fullerton, 92831

Listed for: $899,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,860 square feet (5,100-square-foot lot)

Features: Stone exterior; open floor plan; granite galley-style kitchen; hickory wood floors

About the area: In the 92831 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $727,000, down 4.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

22773 Islamere Lane, Lake Forest (Realtor.com)

LAKE FOREST: A red front door offsets the crisp white exterior of this price-reduced home near a lake.

Address: 22773 Islamere Lane, Lake Forest, 92630

Listed for: $888,888 for five bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 3,002 square feet (4,300-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood-beamed ceilings; updated kitchen; picture windows; trellis-topped garden patio

About the area: In the 92630 ZIP Code, based on 46 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $748,000, up 11.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

9812 Fair Tide Circle, Huntington Beach (Realtor.com)

HUNTINGTON BEACH: Drought-tolerant landscaping and solar panels help with bills for this modern ranch-style home with a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door.

Address: 9812 Fair Tide Circle, Huntington Beach, 92646

Listed for: $899,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,826 square feet (5,822-square-foot lot)

Features: Stained wood fencing; living room with stone fireplace; center-island kitchen; turf backyard

About the area: In the 92646 ZIP Code, based on 44 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $899,000, up 1.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1084 W. Arroyo Drive, Fullerton (Realtor.com)

FULLERTON: The entertainer’s backyard behind this 1930s home in Sunny Hills features tiered gardens, a swimming pool, a covered patio and a raised deck.

Address: 1084 W. Arroyo Drive, Fullerton, 92833

Listed for: $899,999 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,600 square feet (8,320-square-foot lot)

Features: Light green exterior; colorful living spaces; paneled walls; main-level master suite with fireplace

About the area: In the 92833 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $640,000, up 5.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

32 Lilac, Lake Forest (Realtor.com)

LAKE FOREST: Built in 2017, this two-story home in Baker Ranch features an open floor plan awash in shades of gray.

Address: 32 Lilac, Lake Forest, 92630

Listed for: $924,900 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,062 square feet (3,416-square-foot lot)

Features: Clay tile roof; plantation shutters; pocketing glass doors; covered patio with fire pit

About the area: In the 92630 ZIP Code, based on 46 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $748,000, up 11.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

8722 Princess Circle, Huntington Beach (Realtor.com)

HUNTINGTON BEACH: Crown molding, French doors and bay windows are a few highlights inside this sunny cul-de-sac home.

Address: 8722 Princess Circle, Huntington Beach, 92646

Listed for: $935,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,972 square feet (5,865-square-foot lot)

Features: Double-door entry; custom built-ins; master suite with backyard access; spacious yard with patio

About the area: In the 92646 ZIP Code, based on 44 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $899,000, up 1.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.