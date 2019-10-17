Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
What $900,000 buys right now in three Orange County cities

Hot Property |What $900,000 buys right now in three Orange County cities
1332 Skyline Drive, Fullerton
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 17, 2019
5:30 AM
Here’s a look at what roughly $900,000 buys right now in Fullerton, Lake Forest and Huntington Beach in Orange County.

FULLERTON: Roughly $250,000 went into renovating this charming corner-lot cottage with dining patios in the front and back.

Address: 1332 Skyline Drive, Fullerton, 92831

Listed for: $899,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,860 square feet (5,100-square-foot lot)

Features: Stone exterior; open floor plan; granite galley-style kitchen; hickory wood floors

About the area: In the 92831 ZIP Code, based on 24 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $727,000, down 4.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

22773 Islamere Lane, Lake Forest
(Realtor.com)

LAKE FOREST: A red front door offsets the crisp white exterior of this price-reduced home near a lake.

Address: 22773 Islamere Lane, Lake Forest, 92630

Listed for: $888,888 for five bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 3,002 square feet (4,300-square-foot lot)

Features: Wood-beamed ceilings; updated kitchen; picture windows; trellis-topped garden patio

About the area: In the 92630 ZIP Code, based on 46 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $748,000, up 11.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

9812 Fair Tide Circle, Huntington Beach
(Realtor.com)

HUNTINGTON BEACH: Drought-tolerant landscaping and solar panels help with bills for this modern ranch-style home with a Wi-Fi-enabled garage door.

Address: 9812 Fair Tide Circle, Huntington Beach, 92646

Listed for: $899,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,826 square feet (5,822-square-foot lot)

Features: Stained wood fencing; living room with stone fireplace; center-island kitchen; turf backyard

About the area: In the 92646 ZIP Code, based on 44 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $899,000, up 1.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

1084 W. Arroyo Drive, Fullerton
(Realtor.com)

FULLERTON: The entertainer’s backyard behind this 1930s home in Sunny Hills features tiered gardens, a swimming pool, a covered patio and a raised deck.

Address: 1084 W. Arroyo Drive, Fullerton, 92833

Listed for: $899,999 for four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in 2,600 square feet (8,320-square-foot lot)

Features: Light green exterior; colorful living spaces; paneled walls; main-level master suite with fireplace

About the area: In the 92833 ZIP Code, based on 31 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $640,000, up 5.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

32 Lilac, Lake Forest
(Realtor.com)

LAKE FOREST: Built in 2017, this two-story home in Baker Ranch features an open floor plan awash in shades of gray.

Address: 32 Lilac, Lake Forest, 92630

Listed for: $924,900 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,062 square feet (3,416-square-foot lot)

Features: Clay tile roof; plantation shutters; pocketing glass doors; covered patio with fire pit

About the area: In the 92630 ZIP Code, based on 46 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $748,000, up 11.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

8722 Princess Circle, Huntington Beach
(Realtor.com)

HUNTINGTON BEACH: Crown molding, French doors and bay windows are a few highlights inside this sunny cul-de-sac home.

Address: 8722 Princess Circle, Huntington Beach, 92646

Listed for: $935,000 for four bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,972 square feet (5,865-square-foot lot)

Features: Double-door entry; custom built-ins; master suite with backyard access; spacious yard with patio

About the area: In the 92646 ZIP Code, based on 44 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $899,000, up 1.6% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
