Hot Property: Last laugh? Gwen Stefani sells L.A.-area home to stand-up comic

Gwen Stefani, who rose to fame as the face of rock band No Doubt, has sold the Beverly Hills Post Office-area home she shared with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale for $21.65 million.

The buyer is Sebastian Maniscalco, the stand-up comic and actor who has a role in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film “The Irishman,” and his wife, artist Lana Gomez.

The renovated contemporary-style home, once owned by Jennifer Lopez, is in a guard-gated enclave north of Beverly Hills and sits on a lot of about two acres. Besides the 11,845-square-foot main house, the property has an infinity-edge swimming pool, a lighted tennis court and a playground. There’s also a chicken coop.

Inside, the home keeps the eyes moving with black-and-white striped cabinetry in the kitchen, an artful accent wall in the dining room and three fireplaces set within ribboned stone. A theater room, a gym and two offices are among other living areas. Including the guesthouse, there are seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

A covered lounge creates additional living space outdoors and has a patio with a wet bar and another fireplace.

The property last changed hands in 2006 for $13.25 million, property records show. Although it carries a 90210 ZIP Code, the L.A. Times Mapping Database identifies the area as part of Studio City.

Stefani, who turned 50 this month, has won three Grammys, including two for the songs “Hey Baby” and “Underneath It All.” She returned to the singing competition show “The Voice” this season as a coach.



Rossdale, 53, is the frontman and guitarist for the rock band Bush. The group has released six studio albums, most recently “Man on the Run” in 2014.

Their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Maniscalco, 46, released his fifth stand-up special, “Stay Hungry,” earlier this year on Netflix. As an actor, he has appeared in the films “The Nut Job 2" and “Green Book.”

Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage and Craig Knizek of the Agency were the listing agents. Stephen Resnick and Jonathan Nash of Hilton & Hyland represented the buyers.

An agent of wellness

It was a successful offseason for NBA agent Rich Paul, who oversaw a trade that sent his superstar client Anthony Davis to the Lakers. Now, the Klutch Sports Group founder has inked a deal of his own, buying a brand-new Beverly Hills home for $11.7 million.

The Beverly Hills Flats abode was billed as a “wellness house” complete with a gym, a Peloton bike and a Scandinavian hydrotherapy circuit (think sauna, steam room and cold plunge). Three months of cold-pressed juice deliveries and private, in-home yoga lessons were included with the home in as well.

Blending Georgian and traditional design styles, the two-story home holds six bedrooms and seven bathrooms across 6,300 square feet.

Past a two-story entry hall, a wood-paneled study with a wet bar descends to a formal living room with an antique marble fireplace. An expansive indoor-outdoor family room, a formal dining room with wainscoting and an open-concept kitchen with a massive marble island lie elsewhere.

French doors open to the backyard with a dining patio, lawn, a swimming pool and a spa. The detached gym sits on one side on the pool, and the Scandinavian wellness facilities sit on the other.

Paul, 37, founded Klutch Sports Group in 2012 with a client list of NBA stars headlined by his longtime friend LeBron James. According to Forbes, the agency makes about $25 million in commissions with a roster including Eric Bledsoe, Ben Simmons, John Wall and Draymond Green.

Rochelle Maize of Nourmand & Associates held the listing. Jaime Cuevas of Compass represented Paul.

Her digs are back on the menu

Fashion designer Eva Chow has put her estate in Holmby Hills back on the market for $69.975 million.

Chow and her ex-husband, restaurateur and designer Michael Chow, originally listed the home last October for $78 million. After the couple’s divorce last year after 26 years of marriage, the property was deeded over to Eva Chow in April.

Designed and custom built by the former couple over a seven-year period, the sprawling showplace was intended to showcase an extensive art collection. Moorish columns, carved ceilings and gallery walls lend a museum-like quality to the home. Rows of arched doorways flank a voluminous living room.

An Art Deco-inspired library is awash in paneling and sits behind double doors. Another living area displays a Midas touch with gold walls. Two glass-enclosed wine vaults flank a billiards room. A total of nine bedrooms and 14 bathrooms are found throughout the compound.

The house sits on a flat, 1.1-acre parcel with an entertainment complex, an outdoor ballroom and a three-story guesthouse. A separate cinema/game room lies underground and has tiered seating and windows that look into the pool.

Chow, born in South Korea, trained in traditional Korean watercolor before relocating to the U.S. with her family in 1974. An alum of the Otis Parsons School of Design in Los Angeles, she started her fashion company as a student from her living room and has since opened multiple boutiques in major cities around the world.

She is the founder and co-chair of the “Art + Film” gala, now in its ninth year.

Kurt Rappaport and Carl Gambino of Westside Estate Agency hold the listing.

A Tudor charmer for ‘Virgin’ star

Actress Gina Rodriguez, known for her Golden Globe-winning role in “Jane the Virgin,” has purchased a Tudor-vibe home in Westchester for $2.42 million.

Built in the 1950s, the two-story residence catches the eye with a brick-and-stone exterior. Inside, hardwood plays a major role, lining the floors, doors and windows throughout the 3,910-square-foot interior.

Past the foyer are an office, family room, living room with a brick fireplace and dining room with mirrored walls. The whitewashed kitchen has a center island.

French doors access the master suite upstairs. One of four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the master bedroom has a fireplace set into a dramatic brick wall.

A deck spans the length of the second story, overlooking a patio with a swimming pool and spa. A spacious hedge-lined lawn extends toward a garden and gazebo.

Rodriguez, 35, appeared in “Army Wives” and “The Bold and the Beautiful” before starring as Jane Villanueva in the satirical comedy series “Jane the Virgin” starting in 2014. Her subsequent credits include “Big Mouth,” “Annihilation” and the lead role in Netflix’s animated series “Carmen Sandiego.”

James Scott Suarez and Brandon Arlington of Keller Williams Silicon Beach held the listing. Arlington represented Rodriguez.

Drawing on a classic

In Studio City, the longtime home of Joseph Barbera — half of the legendary animation duo Hanna-Barbera — is for sale at $12 million.

Barbera, who created classic cartoons such as “Tom and Jerry,” “The Flintstones” and “The Jetsons,” bought the two-acre retreat in the 1990s and lived there until his passing in 2006 at 95. His estate sold the property in 2015 for $4.95 million.

Found in Fryman Estates, the property combines two parcels on two acres and centers on a roughly 7,000-square-foot home built in 1988.

Past a half-timbered exterior, the recently renovated floor plan holds expansive living spaces with beamed ceilings, hardwood floors, stone fireplaces and custom built-ins. A chandelier-topped foyer leads to a living room with French doors and, beyond that, a remodeled kitchen with a temperature-controlled pantry.

The main level also boasts a pair of dining areas: a formal dining room with picture windows and a sunny breakfast nook under dramatic rotunda-style ceilings.

Also on the main floor is the master suite. One of six bedrooms, it features a corner fireplace and mirror-lined closet and dressing room. All 8.5 bathrooms boast Italian vanities and designer tile.

Amenities fill out the rest of the valley-view estate. There’s a flagstone patio with a swimming pool and spa, as well as a tennis court and 20-car garage. Out front, a stone motor court leads to a porte-cochère.

Donovan Healey of Hilton & Hyland holds the listing.

Barbera founded Hanna-Barbera Productions in 1957 with William Hanna. Together, the two former Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer animation directors won seven Academy Awards. Their string of successful shows includes “Scooby-Doo,” “The Yogi Bear Show,” “Wacky Races” and “The Smurfs.”