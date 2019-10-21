Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

Actress Tara Subkoff debuts dazzling Midcentury in Hollywood Hills

Image_11.jpg
Built in 1957 but recently restored, the gray-green home has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a screening room and a series of sun-filled living spaces.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 21, 2019
11:23 AM
Share

The restorations are complete, and now Tara Subkoff is ready to cash out in Hollywood Hills. Her post-and-beam Midcentury just hit the market for $4 million — or $1.5 million more than she paid for it three years ago.

Sporting a fresh new look, the 1950s home pairs a gray-green exterior with a bright red front door. Inside, walls of glass brighten just about every living space.

Built-ins frame a custom fireplace in the living room. Elsewhere on the main level are two bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a sunny breakfast nook, indoor-outdoor lounge and galley-style kitchen.

1/11
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
2/11
The fireplace.  (Realtor.com)
3/11
The galley-style kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
4/11
The indoor-outdoor lounge.  (Realtor.com)
5/11
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
6/11
The screening room.  (Realtor.com)
7/11
The beamed patio.  (Realtor.com)
8/11
The dining area.  (Realtor.com)
9/11
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)
10/11
The entry.  (Realtor.com)
11/11
The lawn.  (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

There’s a guest suite down below, as well as a gym and forest green screening room.

Outside, the quarter-acre property takes full advantage of its scenic perch in the hills. Beams top a deck with built-in seating, and a flat, grassy lawn adds space to spread out. A swimming pool and spa complete the scene.

Subkoff, 46, starred in the films “When the Bough Breaks,” “As Good as It Gets” and “The Last Days of Disco” before co-founding her art collective and fashion line, Imitation of Christ, in 2000. Four years ago, she released her directorial debut, “#Horror.”

Sasha Anthome-Kuzemka and Sherri Rogers of Compass hold the listing.

Hot Property
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement