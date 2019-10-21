Film director Duncan Jones wraps on a Hollywood Hills home sale

Duncan Jones — son of David Bowie and director of films such as “Source Code” and “Mute” — has sold his Hollywood Hills home of five years for $1.6 million.

He listed the property in April shortly after shelling out $3.55 million for a traditional-style home in Sherman Oaks, records show. The move was an upgrade for Jones, because the new place is nearly three times the size of his now-former home in the hills.

Built in 1935, the rustic retreat sits on a secluded corner lot. Inside, the remodeled two-story interior features three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in roughly 2,000 square feet.

Farmhouse vibes are heavy in the common spaces, as white-painted beams top an expansive living and dining room with a fireplace. A center-island kitchen with slate tile floors sits to one side. On the other, there’s a wall of built-ins.

Two of the three bedrooms are master suites, and both feature custom bathrooms and cedar-lined closets. A wine cellar and treetop balcony complete the interior.

Out back, tiered terraces descend past a tree with a swinging bench to a waterfall-fed pool and spa. Fencing and landscaping make the space private.

Craig Strong of Compass held the listing. Michael Bary, also with Compass, represented the buyer.



Jones, 48, is the son of late singer-songwriter David Bowie and model-actress Angela Bowie. He won the BAFTA award for outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer for his 2009 film, “Moon,” which remains his most celebrated work. His other credits include “Source Code,” “Warcraft” and 2018’s “Mute.”