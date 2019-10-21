Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Longtime Angel Jered Weaver scores a Manhattan Beach town home

Jered Weaver
A few blocks from the beach, the two-story town house enjoys ocean views from balconies and a terrace.
(Elaine Thompson / Associated Press)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 21, 2019
8:30 AM
Retired baseball pitcher Jered Weaver, who spent his 11-year career with the Angels and the Padres, has bought a town home in Manhattan Beach for $2.375 million.

That’s $320,000 shy of its original asking price, records show.

Reached by an arched entry, the two-story home opens to roughly 2,400 square feet of living spaces lined with hardwood floors. On the main level, an open floor plan combines a living room with a fireplace to a dining area. At the end of the space, there’s a tile-splashed kitchen with an island, breakfast bar and wine cooler. A dumbwaiter connects it to the garage down below.

1/9
The living room and dining area.  (Realtor.com)
2/9
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
3/9
The open floor plan.  (Realtor.com)
4/9
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
5/9
The terrace.  (Realtor.com)
6/9
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
7/9
The master bathroom.  (Realtor.com)
8/9
The back patio.  (Realtor.com)
9/9
Aerial view of the home.  (Realtor.com)

Balconies off the common rooms and a terrace off the master suite take in views of the ocean, which is a few blocks away. In total, there are four bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as a small office, a family room and a back patio.

Alicia Greene and Robyn Biener of Vista Sotheby’s Realty held the listing. Kevin Hannon of One Pacific Properties represented the buyer.

A native of Northridge, Weaver pitched for Simi Valley High School before playing college ball at California State Long Beach. A three-time All-Star, he led the MLB in strikeouts in 2010 and tossed a no-hitter two years later.

In 2015, he sold a home in Simi Valley for around $610,000.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times.
