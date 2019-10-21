Longtime Angel Jered Weaver scores a Manhattan Beach town home

Retired baseball pitcher Jered Weaver, who spent his 11-year career with the Angels and the Padres, has bought a town home in Manhattan Beach for $2.375 million.

That’s $320,000 shy of its original asking price, records show.

Reached by an arched entry, the two-story home opens to roughly 2,400 square feet of living spaces lined with hardwood floors. On the main level, an open floor plan combines a living room with a fireplace to a dining area. At the end of the space, there’s a tile-splashed kitchen with an island, breakfast bar and wine cooler. A dumbwaiter connects it to the garage down below.

1 / 9 The living room and dining area. (Realtor.com) 2 / 9 The kitchen. (Realtor.com) 3 / 9 The open floor plan. (Realtor.com) 4 / 9 The living room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 9 The terrace. (Realtor.com) 6 / 9 The master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 9 The master bathroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 9 The back patio. (Realtor.com) 9 / 9 Aerial view of the home. (Realtor.com)

Balconies off the common rooms and a terrace off the master suite take in views of the ocean, which is a few blocks away. In total, there are four bedrooms and four bathrooms, as well as a small office, a family room and a back patio.

Alicia Greene and Robyn Biener of Vista Sotheby’s Realty held the listing. Kevin Hannon of One Pacific Properties represented the buyer.

A native of Northridge, Weaver pitched for Simi Valley High School before playing college ball at California State Long Beach. A three-time All-Star, he led the MLB in strikeouts in 2010 and tossed a no-hitter two years later.

In 2015, he sold a home in Simi Valley for around $610,000.