Craig T. Nelson seeks $14 million for 5-acre estate on Kauai’s North Shore

Actor Craig T. Nelson, known for his titular role on the sitcom “Coach,” has listed his estate on the North Shore of Kauai for sale at $14 million.

Set on about five acres near Haena Point, the gated property has hundreds of feet of beach frontage and a view of Kahana Reef. The estate centers on a 2,738-square-foot main house with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Exotic woods such as Koa and teak feature prominently in the design.

The single-story house, built in 1998, features a great room with vaulted and beamed ceilings, an ocean-view kitchen and a family room. Expansive lanais wrap the exterior of the home, extending the living space outdoors.

1 / 15 The roughly five-acre estate features a par-3 green and bunker, a sandy beachfront and expansive ocean views. (Keani Andrade) 2 / 15 The single-story house sits up on pylons, allowing for panoramic ocean views. (Keani Andrade) 3 / 15 The vaulted-ceiling great room. (Keani Andrade) 4 / 15 Expansive lanais create additional space outdoors. (Keani Andrade) 5 / 15 The kitchen has a center island and an ocean view. (Keani Andrade) 6 / 15 Glass doors bring ocean views inside. (Keani Andrade) 7 / 15 The master bedroom opens to the lanai. (Keani Andrade) 8 / 15 The master bathroom. (Keani Andrade) 9 / 15 The lanai. (Keani Andrade) 10 / 15 A par-3 golf green and bunker sit behind the house. (Keani Andrade) 11 / 15 The small golf course was created by noted course designer Robert Trent Jones Jr. (Keani Andrade) 12 / 15 The rear of the house. (Keani Andrade) 13 / 15 The green. (Keani Andrade) 14 / 15 The house. (Keani Andrade) 15 / 15 Sandy beachfront. (Keani Andrade)

Lava rock walls, ancient monkey pod trees, Naupaka plants and palms dot the verdant grounds. A par-3 green and bunker built by golf course designer Robert Trent Jones Jr. sits behind the home.

Nelson bought the property in 1995 from Beach Boys singer-songwriter Brian Wilson for $1.3 million, records show.

The 75-year-old won an Emmy for his role as Coach Hayden Fox on “Coach,” which ran from nine seasons from 1989 to 1997. Last year, Nelson reprised his voice role as Mr. Incredible in “Incredibles 2.”

The shows “Grace and Frankie” and “Parenthood,” as well as the films “Poltergeist” (1982) and “The Family Stone” (2005), are among his other credits.

Joyce Wright Funk of Elite Pacific Properties holds the listing.