Hot Property

Former L.A. Sparks owner Paula Madison opts to sell in Studio City

Image_04.jpg
The contemporary home opens to an entertainer’s backyard with fruit trees, fire pits, a swimming pool, spa and putting green.
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 22, 2019
1:25 PM
Paula Madison, the former owner of the Los Angeles Sparks WNBA franchise, is asking $5.199 million for her entertainer’s haven in Studio City — about $1.125 million more than she paid for it in 2007.

The property claims half an acre in Fryman Estates and makes the most of its space. In addition to a 6,000-square-foot contemporary home, there’s a grassy front yard and a busy backyard with a swimming pool, spa, putting green, fruit trees, fire pits and an upper-level Zen area.

Inside, modern fixtures mix with hardwood floors and walls of glass in the expansive living spaces. There’s a foyer with a stone fountain, as well as a two-story great room and sleek kitchen. A dual-sided fireplace separates the living room and dining room.

1/10
The exterior.  (Realtor.com)
2/10
The foyer.  (Realtor.com)
3/10
The great room.  (Realtor.com)
4/10
The living room.  (Realtor.com)
5/10
The dining room.  (Realtor.com)
6/10
The kitchen.  (Realtor.com)
7/10
The master bedroom.  (Realtor.com)
8/10
The deck.  (Realtor.com)
9/10
The putting green.  (Realtor.com)
10/10
The swimming pool.  (Realtor.com)

A floating staircase navigates the two-story floor plan, ascending to a large master suite with a lounge, gym and bathroom with a free-standing tub. In total, there are five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and two offices.

Glass lines a second-story deck, which overlooks the landscaped backyard. Solar panels sit up top.

Gregory Goulet of Wish Sotheby’s International Realty holds the listing.

A native of New York, Madison founded the investment group Williams Group Holdings with her brothers. The firm owned the Sparks from 2011-2014 before selling the team to Magic Johnson’s Sparks LA Sports firm five years ago.

Madison has also served as executive vice president of NBCUniversal.

Jack Flemming
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
