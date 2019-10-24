NBA’s Chandler Parsons nets $12.35 million for Bel-Air mansion

Atlanta Hawks forward Chandler Parsons has tipped off the basketball season with a bang, selling his Bel-Air home of two years for $12.35 million.

It’s a nice profit for the big man. He paid $10.9 million for the brick-clad abode the same year it was built in 2017, records show.

Parsons only added one thing during his stay: a basketball court. The half-court hoop rounds out an entertainer’s backyard complete with a covered patio, turf lawn and zero-edge swimming pool and spa with LED lighting.

1 / 10 Chandler Parsons’ Bel-Air mansion (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 Chandler Parsons’ Bel-Air mansion (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 Chandler Parsons’ Bel-Air mansion (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 Chandler Parsons’ Bel-Air mansion (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 Chandler Parsons’ Bel-Air mansion (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 Chandler Parsons’ Bel-Air mansion (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 Chandler Parsons’ Bel-Air mansion (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 Chandler Parsons’ Bel-Air mansion (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 Chandler Parsons’ Bel-Air mansion (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 Chandler Parsons’ Bel-Air mansion (Realtor.com)

Advertisement

Billed as a modern farmhouse, the two-story home features shades of black and white both inside and out. Pocketing doors connect almost every common space to the backyard, including living and family rooms with fireplaces, an open dining area and a lounge with a wet bar.

Upstairs, three balconies hang off the home’s backside, including one off the master suite. One of six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, it features vaulted ceilings, a fireplace, marble bathroom and chandelier-topped closet.

Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage held the listing. Aaron Kirman of Compass represented the buyer.

After being named SEC Player of the Year in college at Florida, Parsons was drafted by Houston in 2011. The 30-year-old spent three seasons with the Rockets, two with the Mavericks and three with the Grizzlies before being dealt to the Hawks this offseason.