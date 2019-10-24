What $750,000 buys right now in three Riverside County resort communities

Here’s a look at what roughly $750,000 buys in the resort communities of Palm Springs, La Quinta and Idyllwild in Riverside County.

PALM SPRINGS: A double-height living room with a stacked-stone fireplace anchors this contemporary two-story home in a gated community.

Address: 445 N. Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs, 92262

Listed for: $749,000 for two bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,426 square feet (3,000-square-foot lot)

Features: Tile floors; lofted office; master suite with clerestories; community pool and spa

About the area: In the 92262 ZIP Code, based on 57 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $578,000, up 12.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

57600 Salida Del Sol, La Quinta (Realtor.com)

LA QUINTA: More modern than others in the area, this single-story spot boasts an expansive open floor plan brightened by glass walls and clerestory windows.

Address: 57600 Salida Del Sol, La Quinta, 92253

Listed for: $749,999 for three bedrooms, four bathrooms in 2,856 square feet (9,583-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with built-in fireplace; master suite with backyard access; spacious covered patio; mountain views

About the area: In the 92253 ZIP Code, based on 99 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $442,000, up 3.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

54790 Forest Haven Drive, Idyllwild (Realtor.com)

IDYLLWILD: Perched on over an acre, this three-story cabin with a newly added wing enjoys views of Lily Rock and Suicide Rock from a glass solarium and wraparound deck.

Address: 54790 Forest Haven Drive, Idyllwild, 92549

Listed for: $749,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,212 square feet (1.37-acre lot)

Features: Bamboo floors; wood-beamed ceilings; stone fireplaces; wing with two master suites

About the area: In the 92549 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $362,000, up 16.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

767 E. Twin Palms Drive, Palm Springs (Realtor.com)

PALM SPRINGS: Solar panels and an electric car charger help with bills for this modern home with bright splashes of color and porcelain tile floors.

Address: 767 E. Twin Palms Drive, Palm Springs, 92264

Listed for: $760,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,793 square feet (5,227-square-foot lot)

Features: Gated entry; living room with freestanding fireplace; modern kitchen; swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 92264 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $905,000, up 37.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

77925 Laredo, La Quinta (Realtor.com)

LA QUINTA: This Spanish-style home in the Haciendas at La Quinta community sits right on the fairway, soaking in mountain and golf course views.

Address: 77925 Laredo, La Quinta, 92253

Listed for: $739,000 for three bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms in 2,329 square feet (6,970-square-foot lot)

Features: Rotunda entry; tan-toned living spaces; arched doorways; swimming pool and spa

55001 Forest Haven Drive, Idyllwild (Realtor.com)

IDYLLWILD: Voluminous living spaces with brick walls and beamed ceilings take in sweeping views throughout this private retreat on 2.6 acres.

Address: 55001 Forest Haven Drive, Idyllwild, 92549

Listed for: $749,000 for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 4,225 square feet (2.68-acre lot)

Features: Vermont oak floors; living room with oxen yoke mantle; master suite with lookout tower; two hillside decks

About the area: In the 92549 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $362,000, up 16.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.