Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Share
Hot Property

What $750,000 buys right now in three Riverside County resort communities

Hot Property | What $750,000 buys right now in three Riverside County resort communities
445 N. Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs
(Realtor.com)
By Jack FlemmingStaff Writer 
Oct. 24, 2019
5 AM
Share

Here’s a look at what roughly $750,000 buys in the resort communities of Palm Springs, La Quinta and Idyllwild in Riverside County.

PALM SPRINGS: A double-height living room with a stacked-stone fireplace anchors this contemporary two-story home in a gated community.

Address: 445 N. Avenida Caballeros, Palm Springs, 92262

Listed for: $749,000 for two bedrooms, three bathrooms in 2,426 square feet (3,000-square-foot lot)

Advertisement

Features: Tile floors; lofted office; master suite with clerestories; community pool and spa

About the area: In the 92262 ZIP Code, based on 57 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $578,000, up 12.2% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | What $750,000 buys right now in three Riverside County resort communities
57600 Salida Del Sol, La Quinta
(Realtor.com)

LA QUINTA: More modern than others in the area, this single-story spot boasts an expansive open floor plan brightened by glass walls and clerestory windows.

Advertisement

Address: 57600 Salida Del Sol, La Quinta, 92253

Listed for: $749,999 for three bedrooms, four bathrooms in 2,856 square feet (9,583-square-foot lot)

Features: Living room with built-in fireplace; master suite with backyard access; spacious covered patio; mountain views

About the area: In the 92253 ZIP Code, based on 99 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $442,000, up 3.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | What $750,000 buys right now in three Riverside County resort communities
54790 Forest Haven Drive, Idyllwild
(Realtor.com)

IDYLLWILD: Perched on over an acre, this three-story cabin with a newly added wing enjoys views of Lily Rock and Suicide Rock from a glass solarium and wraparound deck.

Address: 54790 Forest Haven Drive, Idyllwild, 92549

Listed for: $749,000 for four bedrooms, three bathrooms in 3,212 square feet (1.37-acre lot)

Advertisement

Features: Bamboo floors; wood-beamed ceilings; stone fireplaces; wing with two master suites

About the area: In the 92549 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $362,000, up 16.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | What $750,000 buys right now in three Riverside County resort communities
767 E. Twin Palms Drive, Palm Springs
(Realtor.com)

PALM SPRINGS: Solar panels and an electric car charger help with bills for this modern home with bright splashes of color and porcelain tile floors.

Address: 767 E. Twin Palms Drive, Palm Springs, 92264

Listed for: $760,000 for three bedrooms, two bathrooms in 1,793 square feet (5,227-square-foot lot)

Features: Gated entry; living room with freestanding fireplace; modern kitchen; swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 92264 ZIP Code, based on 26 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $905,000, up 37.1% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Advertisement

Hot Property | What $750,000 buys right now in three Riverside County resort communities
77925 Laredo, La Quinta
(Realtor.com)

LA QUINTA: This Spanish-style home in the Haciendas at La Quinta community sits right on the fairway, soaking in mountain and golf course views.

Address: 77925 Laredo, La Quinta, 92253

Listed for: $739,000 for three bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms in 2,329 square feet (6,970-square-foot lot)

Features: Rotunda entry; tan-toned living spaces; arched doorways; swimming pool and spa

About the area: In the 92253 ZIP Code, based on 99 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $442,000, up 3.9% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot Property | What $750,000 buys right now in three Riverside County resort communities
55001 Forest Haven Drive, Idyllwild
(Realtor.com)

IDYLLWILD: Voluminous living spaces with brick walls and beamed ceilings take in sweeping views throughout this private retreat on 2.6 acres.

Address: 55001 Forest Haven Drive, Idyllwild, 92549

Listed for: $749,000 for four bedrooms, four bathrooms in 4,225 square feet (2.68-acre lot)

Features: Vermont oak floors; living room with oxen yoke mantle; master suite with lookout tower; two hillside decks

About the area: In the 92549 ZIP Code, based on 15 sales, the median price for single-family homes in August was $362,000, up 16.8% year over year, according to CoreLogic.

Hot PropertyBusinessTravel
Newsletter
Get our weekly Hot Property newsletter
Jack Flemming
Follow Us
Jack Flemming covers luxury real estate for the Los Angeles Times. A Midwestern boy at heart, he was raised in St. Louis and studied journalism at the University of Missouri. Before joining The Times as an intern in 2017, he wrote for the Columbia Missourian and Politico Europe.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement