Baseball star Jimmy Rollins brings waterfront mansion to market in Florida

Jimmy Rollins is swinging for the fences in Florida. The retired baseball star is asking $6.875 million for his waterfront home in Tampa, more than double the $3 million he paid for it five years ago.

The listing is the latest high-end home move he’s made this year. In January, the former National League most valuable player paid $8.7 million for an Encino showplace complete with a theater and candy wall.

Shortly after, he put his other Encino home, a Neoclassical stunner of 15,000 square feet, up for sale at $11.99 million. He made headlines when he bought the place a year prior because the $10.65-million closing price was the most expensive home sale ever recorded in the San Fernando Valley.

This one’s a bit smaller at 8,400 square feet, featuring five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms across three stories. Past a stone motor court, arched double doors enter the gated home.

Advertisement

Set on an inlet off Tampa Bay, the three-story home holds five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms across 8,400 square feet. (Realtor.com)

Built in 2008, the house sits on a narrow inlet of Tampa Bay on a 0.4-acre lot in Culbreath Isles, a guard-gated community on the west side of the city.

Sherry Haskins and Katherine Pulgar of Yellowfin Realty Group hold the listing.

Rollins, 40, is a three-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove Award-winner who played 17 seasons for the Philadelphia Phillies, Dodgers and Chicago White Sox. He won the NL MVP award in 2007 and led the Phillies to a World Series title a year later.