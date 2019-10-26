Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Hot Property

Home of the Week: A light-filled experience in the Hollywood Hills

1/10
Listed for $9.995 million, the multi-level house has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms in more than 6,500 square feet of space. There’s also separate guest quarters.
  (Marc Angeles/Unlimited Style Real Estate Phot)
2/10
Museum-like interiors feature gallery walls and high ceilings ideal for showcasing artwork.
  (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
3/10
The fresh contemporary home in Hollywood Hills West is nicknamed the “Solarium” for its voluminous step-down living room, which has a wall of steel-framed windows.
  (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
4/10
Beyond a pivoting front door, the residence opens to a dramatic step-down living room with steel-framed windows that fill the far wall and ceiling.
  (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
5/10
Indoors and outdoors seamlessly flow together.   (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
6/10
The chef’s kitchen is equipped with an island and French doors that open to the backyard.  (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
7/10
Multi-room master suite.  (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
8/10
One of the seven bathrooms.  (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
9/10
The master suite closet.  (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
10/10
The swimming pool and sun deck.   (Marc Angeles / Unlimited Style Real Estate Photography)
By Neal J. LeiteregStaff Writer 
Oct. 26, 2019
5 AM
Share

Set above the Sunset Strip, this contemporary house in the Hollywood Hills West area invites art collectors with its high ceilings, natural light and abundance of gallery walls. Beyond a pivoting front door, the residence opens to a dramatic step-down living room with steel-framed windows that fill the far wall and ceiling.

The details

Location: 1378 N. Doheny Drive, Los Angeles, 90069

Asking price: $9.995 million

Year built: 1935 (renovated 2019)

Living area: 6,517 square feet, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms

Lot size: 0.33 acre

Features: High ceilings; gallery walls; hardwood floors; step-down living room; formal dining room; chef’s kitchen with Calacatta gold countertops; multi-room master suite; separate guest quarters; swimming pool; sun deck; motor court

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $2.68 million, an 8.4% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Dustin Nicholas, Nicholas Property Group, (310) 770-1847

To submit a candidate for Home of the Week, send high-resolution color photos via Dropbox.com, permission from the photographer to publish the images and a description of the house to neal.leitereg@latimes.com.

Hot PropertyBusiness
Neal J. Leitereg
