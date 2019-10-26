Home of the Week: A light-filled experience in the Hollywood Hills

Set above the Sunset Strip, this contemporary house in the Hollywood Hills West area invites art collectors with its high ceilings, natural light and abundance of gallery walls. Beyond a pivoting front door, the residence opens to a dramatic step-down living room with steel-framed windows that fill the far wall and ceiling.

The details

Location: 1378 N. Doheny Drive, Los Angeles, 90069

Asking price: $9.995 million

Year built: 1935 (renovated 2019)

Living area: 6,517 square feet, six bedrooms, seven bathrooms

Lot size: 0.33 acre

Features: High ceilings; gallery walls; hardwood floors; step-down living room; formal dining room; chef’s kitchen with Calacatta gold countertops; multi-room master suite; separate guest quarters; swimming pool; sun deck; motor court

About the area: In the 90069 ZIP Code, based on 13 sales, the median price for single-family homes in September was $2.68 million, an 8.4% decrease compared with the same month last year, according to CoreLogic.

Agents: Dustin Nicholas, Nicholas Property Group, (310) 770-1847

