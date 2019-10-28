Barry ‘Very Brady’ Williams makes a sale in Malibu

“Brady Bunch” actor Barry Williams, who has been busy renovating his former TV home on “A Very Brady Renovation,” has sold his oceanfront home in Malibu for $5.82 million.

Found within celebrity-popular Malibu Cove Colony, the two-story beach house features high ceilings and walls of windows that take in sweeping ocean views. Built in 1974, the home has a little over 2,800 square feet, a living room with a floor-to-ceiling fireplace, a dining room, an updated kitchen, four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The upstairs master suite, which has its own fireplace, opens to a private deck. On the lower level, there’s an ocean-facing terrace with stairs leading to the sandy beach below.

The property first came up for sale three years ago for $7.15 million and was more recently listed at $6.375 million, records show. Over the last decade, it was put up for lease for as much as $19,500 a month.

Williams, 65, is known for his role as the eldest Brady son, Greg, on the beloved series “The Brady Bunch.” Since the show’s conclusion in 1974, the actor has appeared in multiple television and movie spin-offs, including “The Brady Bunch Variety Hour,” “A Very Brady Christmas” and “The Brady Bunch Movie.”

Recently, Williams and the other actors who played the “Brady Bunch” siblings got together for HGTV’s “A Very Brady Renovation.”

Sandro Dazzan of the Agency and Irene Dazzan-Palmer of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury were the listing agents.