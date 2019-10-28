Larry Elder’s Hollywood Hills West showplace returns to the market

“The pause that refreshes” became the slogan of a well known cola company nine decades ago. The phrase can also be applied to real estate listings. To create a resurgence of interest in a house that has been on the market for a while, agents will sometimes “delist,” wait a nanosecond and then put the property back up for sale. Same price, same home, newly appearing listing.

A contemporary showplace linked through records to radio personality Larry Elder in Hollywood Hills West is one such example. Back at the original $5.2 million asked a little more than a year ago, it’s also available for lease furnished at $25,000 a month.

The updated home, built in 1959 and set on two acres, centers on an open-plan, two-story room with a fireplace and bar. The formal dining room includes a wine refrigerator. High ceilings and walls of glass add to the expansive feel of the 4,690 square feet of living space.

The loft-like upstairs rooms have beamed and vaulted ceilings. The master suite features a fireplace and a library. The detached one-bedroom guest house has a bathroom and a kitchen for a total of four bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Views take in the cityscape and an infinity-edge swimming pool and spa. There’s parking for more than 10 cars.

Elder, 67, is an attorney, author and longtime talk radio host. His “The Larry Elder Show” was also a television series from 2004 to 2005. In recent years he has made appearances on “Fox and Friends,” “Hannity” and “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Manuela Villa of Hilton & Hyland is the listing agent.