NBA vet Rudy Gay lists Florida mansion with custom basketball court

As Rudy Gay embarks on his third season with the San Antonio Spurs, he’s looking to finish off his stay in Florida. The 14-year veteran just listed his palm-topped mansion in Southwest Ranches for $3.475 million.

Records show Gay paid $2.13 million for the home in 2014 and added a personal touch to the 2.3-acre grounds: a basketball court with a UConn theme; he played two years of basketball at the University of Connecticut.

The fenced property also features a 7,900-square-foot home, a motor court and a swimming pool and spa surrounded by lawns and landscaping.

Through double doors, the single-story interior dazzles with grand living spaces, inlaid marble floors, designer furniture, and colors and patterns that unify the interior. There’s a sprawling living room, a bright white marble kitchen and a formal family room.

Elsewhere are six bedrooms, 6.5 bathrooms and an office. Chandeliers top the bedroom, closet, dressing room and dual bathrooms in the master suite, which also has wainscoting, a lounge and a gym.

Benjamin Moss and David Carrion of Compass Florida hold the listing.

Gay, 33, was drafted in the first round of the 2006 NBA draft by the Memphis Grizzlies and spent seven seasons with the team before stints with Toronto, Sacramento and San Antonio.



Three years ago, Gay sold his home in Memphis to former Memphis Tigers coach Tubby Smith for $1.48 million, the Los Angeles Times previously reported.