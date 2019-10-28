Turns out actor Jason Statham’s Malibu lair is expendable

Action-thriller actor Jason Statham and model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley have listed their Malibu beach house for sale at $19.95 million.

The black-shingled contemporary has a distinctive appearance that sets it apart from neighboring homes in the Malibu Colony enclave. The renovated lair-like residence contains 3,909 square feet of interiors that look out on a horizon of ocean.

Among the living spaces are the main living area with a brick fireplace, the dining area, a den, a family room, four bedrooms and four bathrooms. The guest house has its own kitchen and bathroom.

Walls of glass connect the indoor and outdoor living spaces. A patio provides direct access to the beach.

Statham, 52, has been in the “Fast & Furious,” “Expendables” and “Transporter” films including this year’s “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw.”

Huntington-Whiteley, 32, is known for her modeling work with Victoria’s Secret and the British fashion house Burberry.

Branden Williams and Rayni Williams of Hilton & Hyland are the listing agents.



Public records show the property last sold a decade ago for $10.625 million.