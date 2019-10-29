Max Azria’s famed estate seeks $78 million in Holmby Hills

In Holmby Hills, one of the biggest homes on the market just got a big price cut. Maison du Soleil — the 30,000-square-foot mansion of late fashion mogul Max Azria — has resurfaced for sale at $78 million, down $10 million from its previous asking price.

Azria, who died in May, first introduced the property for sale in 2015 for $85 million, The Times previously reported, but increased the price to $88 million a year later. That’s quite a hike compared to when he bought the place in 2005 for $14.4 million from Sidney Sheldon, an Oscar-winning producer-writer whose novels have sold over 300 million copies.

Set on 2.8 acres, the 60-room residence was built by architect-to-the-stars Paul Williams. The prolific architect gained a following for his gracious homes, and his celebrity client list included Frank Sinatra, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz.

1 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 2 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 3 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 4 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 5 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 6 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 7 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 8 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 9 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 10 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 11 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 12 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 13 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 14 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 15 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 16 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 17 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 18 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 19 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 20 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 21 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 22 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 23 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 24 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 25 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy) 26 / 26 The three-acre Holmby Hills estate is set in L.A’s desirable Platinum Triangle area. (Marc Angeles and Adam Guy)

Advertisement

While the exterior features a Colonial vibe, the lavish interior offers a different feel in just about every room with shimmering metallic accents popping up often. There’s a voluminous foyer with a floor-to-ceiling chandelier, an artsy indoor-outdoor living room and a chic lounge under custom floral ceilings.

Across two stories are 17 bedrooms and 22 bathrooms. For entertaining, there’s a 6,000-square-foot movie theater with a candy bar and a glitzy silver room with a wet bar.

The amenities continue outside, where a glass-walled tennis court sits across from a Moroccan bathhouse with a custom hammam wrapped in marble tile. Patios and dining areas surround a swimming pool and spa. A spacious greenhouse is tucked in back.

International-themed gardens fill out the rest of the grounds, including verdant spaces inspired by the Japanese, English and French.



Advertisement

Ginger Glass and Chloe Azria of Compass hold the listing.

A native of Tunisia, Azria founded BCBG Max Azria in 1989 and grew the brand to global scale by selling high-end styles at relatively low prices.