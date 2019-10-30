Former Guess Who frontman Burton Cummings debuts Sherman Oaks abode

It’s been a busy year for Burton Cummings, the former Guess Who frontman responsible for hits such as “American Woman” and “No Time.” After listing his Studio City retreat in January, the singer has put another home on the market for $1.595 million a few miles west in Sherman Oaks.

Compared with his other place — a mountaintop Tudor Revival mansion on two acres — this one scales things down a bit. It sits on a quarter of an acre, fitting three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms into 2,400 square feet.

Heavy on charm, the living spaces feature crown molding, beamed ceilings and picture windows that take in verdant garden views. There’s a family room with built-ins, a kitchen with a breakfast bar and a formal dining room.

1 / 10 The exterior. (Realtor.com) 2 / 10 The living room. (Realtor.com) 3 / 10 The brick fireplace. (Realtor.com) 4 / 10 The family room. (Realtor.com) 5 / 10 The dining room. (Realtor.com) 6 / 10 The lower-level master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 7 / 10 The upper-level master bedroom. (Realtor.com) 8 / 10 The back patio. (Realtor.com) 9 / 10 The swimming pool. (Realtor.com) 10 / 10 The yard. (Realtor.com)

A white-painted brick fireplace anchors the indoor-outdoor living room, which expands to a flagstone patio through walls of glass. The landscaped space also tacks on a swimming pool and dining area.

Two of the three bedrooms are master suites. One features wood-paneled walls, while the other occupies the home’s only second-story space.

Robert Howell of Keller Williams Beverly Hills holds the listing.

A native of Canada, Cummings joined the Guess Who in 1965 as a keyboardist and lead singer, producing hits such as “Share the Land” and “Hand Me Down World.” As a solo artist, he’s released a dozen albums, the most recent of which, “Massey Hall,” debuted in 2012.