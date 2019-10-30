Former William Morris Endeavor CEO seeks $9.95 million for oceanfront home

Walter Zifkin, former chief executive of talent agency William Morris Endeavor, is searching for a buyer on the beach. His oceanfront home in Marina del Rey has hit the market for $9.95 million, records show.

Found a few miles from LAX, the architectural abode has a few ties to the airport. Zifkin once served on the L.A. Board of Airport Commissioners, and the house’s architect, Ted Tokio Tanaka, is responsible for erecting the multicolored pylons that surround the hub.

Tanaka custom-built the home in 1985, filling the four-story floor plan with shades of white and blue to mirror the sand and ocean right outside. Five bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms and a handful of minimalist living spaces are featured in 6,200 square feet.

1 / 13 The living room. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm) 2 / 13 The kitchen. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm) 3 / 13 The family room. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm) 4 / 13 The dining deck. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm) 5 / 13 The office. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm) 6 / 13 The bedroom. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm) 7 / 13 The master bedroom. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm) 8 / 13 The master bathroom. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm) 9 / 13 The rooftop deck. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm) 10 / 13 The rooftop deck at dusk. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm) 11 / 13 The exterior. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm) 12 / 13 The four-story home. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm) 13 / 13 Aerial view of the home. (Brandon Arant and Nils Timm)

All four floors feature outdoor areas. The bottom level expands to a beachfront patio; the upper levels open to covered decks and balconies; and up top, a rooftop lounge caps off the home with 1,500 square feet of entertaining space. Glass floors overlook the master suite directly below.

Other highlights include a kitchen with a massive center island, a living room with a fireplace and a spacious office. Floating staircases and an elevator navigate the interior.

Tami Pardee of Halton Pardee and Partners holds the listing.

Founded in 2009, William Morris Endeavor (WME) was created from the merger between William Morris Agency and Endeavor Agency. It represents artists in film, television and music, as well as the NFL and NHL.