Actor Jeff Chandler’s onetime desert haunt comes up for sale

The onetime Rancho Mirage home of film actor Jeff Chandler, known for his roles in “Broken Arrow” (1950) and “Away All Boats” (1956), has come up for sale at $899,000.

Built in 1957, the well-kept post-and-beam captures expansive mountain and valley views through walls of glass. The 1,789 square feet of living space features new porcelain tile floors and high ceilings.

A mixed stone fireplace fills a far wall in the living room, and the updated kitchen has an island/bar. A dining area, three bedrooms and two updated bathrooms fill out the floor plan.

1 / 9 The front of the house. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) 2 / 9 A front view. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) 3 / 9 The entry and courtyard. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) 4 / 9 The entry. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) 5 / 9 The living room. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) 6 / 9 Walls of windows center on valley and mountain views. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) 7 / 9 The dining area. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) 8 / 9 The kitchen has a breakfast bar. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage) 9 / 9 Desert landscaping surrounds the single-story home. (Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage)

Outside, desert landscaping and lawn surround a swimming pool and deck. In a back corner of the property, a vintage trailer with fire pit has been installed for overnight guests.

The home previously changed hands two years ago for $630,000, records show. Period furnishings can be negotiated outside of escrow.

Brian Beard of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage holds the listing.

Chandler, who died in 1961 at 42, gained fame on such radio shows as Dick Powell’s “Rogue’s Gallery” before his film career launched. He appeared in 36 films and received an Oscar nomination for his role as Cochise in “Broken Arrow.”